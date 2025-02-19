"Trakia" Motorway near Burgas re-opened to traffic

Traffic has been restored for all vehicles on the 35-kilometre section of the Trakia motorway between Karnobat and Burgas. The route has been cleaned, sanded, and is passable under winter conditions.

The Trakia motorway section between Karnobat and Burgas had been closed earlier on February 19. Teams from the road maintenance company are on-site, and work continues in the area to ensure safe vehicle movement.

The road maintenance teams are taking necessary actions to ensure traffic flow under winter conditions. To increase safety, individual sections may be temporarily closed for treatment with inert materials. Where necessary, due to strong winds, snowdrifts, or poor visibility, traffic may be temporarily restricted until weather conditions improve and the road is cleared.

The Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works and the Road Infrastructure Agency are appealing to motorists to set off in vehicles prepared for winter conditions, to drive at a speed appropriate to winter conditions, avoid risky maneuvers, and not to overtake snow ploughs.

The blockage caused by vehicles not prepared for winter conditions complicates the travel of other drivers and the work of snow ploughing equipment.

