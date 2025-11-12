Tram Hits 11-Year-Old Girl on Bicycle at Sofia’s Slaveykov Square

An 11-year-old girl was struck by a tram while riding her bicycle at Slaveykov Square in Sofia on November 12.

The incident involved a tram line 10 near the nearby stop.

According to the Sofia Emergency Medical Assistance Centre, the call was received at 13:35, and an ambulance arrived on the scene at 13:40. The child was transported from the site in a municipal vehicle.

The girl was taken to 'Pirogov' Emergency Hospital, where she was admitted to the paediatric resuscitation unit. Medical staff are conducting examinations and tests to assess her condition. BNT News reports that she remains under observation in the hospital’s paediatric neurosurgery department.

The tram driver, a 51-year-old woman, was also assessed by an emergency team after appearing highly agitated. She was offered hospital transport but refused and was left at the scene.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

Tram services were temporarily suspended in the area, with an increased police presence in place.

