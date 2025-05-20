БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Trams, Buses, and Trolleybuses Resume Scheduled Service in Sofia Following Six-Day Strike

Public transport in Sofia has returned to normal, with trams, buses, and trolleybuses once again operating on schedule.

Снимка: BTA/archive

As of today, May 20, trams, buses, and trolleybuses are once again operating on schedule across Sofia’s streets and boulevards.

This comes after a six-day transport strike led by employees of the capital's four public transport companies demanding higher wages.

The standoff was resolved following a government decision to allocate an additional 15 million BGN (approximately €7.7 million) to the Sofia Municipality.

These funds will be used to increase the salaries of public transport workers by 300 BGN for the current year.

Despite the end of the strike, Sofia’s underground system continues to run with increased train frequency across all lines.

