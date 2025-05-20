Trams, Buses, and Trolleybuses Resume Scheduled Service in Sofia Following Six-Day Strike

As of today, May 20, trams, buses, and trolleybuses are once again operating on schedule across Sofia’s streets and boulevards.

This comes after a six-day transport strike led by employees of the capital's four public transport companies demanding higher wages.

The standoff was resolved following a government decision to allocate an additional 15 million BGN (approximately €7.7 million) to the Sofia Municipality.

These funds will be used to increase the salaries of public transport workers by 300 BGN for the current year.

Despite the end of the strike, Sofia’s underground system continues to run with increased train frequency across all lines.