Камион прегази пешеходец в София, шофьорът избяга
Truck Runs Over Pedestrian in Sofia, Driver Sought by Police

A heavy truck ran over a pedestrian in Sofia, and the driver fled the scene, according to information from the Sofia Directorate of Interior (SDVR).

The incident occurred on Shipchenski Prohod Boulevard, near a tram stop, where the vehicle struck an elderly man. Emergency services received the alert shortly after 9:30 a.m. and dispatched a team immediately.

The victim—reported to be around 75–80 years old—died at the scene after being dragged by the truck, medical teams confirmed. Police later located the heavy vehicle, but the driver is still being sought.

Authorities said public transport in the area was affected following the crash, with some routes temporarily adjusted while emergency crews worked at the site.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

