Turkish Lorry Driver Died after Crash on Maritsa Motorway near Kapitan Andreevo

A Turkish lorry driver died in a road accident on Maritsa motorway near the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint, police in Haskovo said on January 27.

The emergency call was received shortly after 6:30am this morning via the 112 emergency number. The crash occurred at kilometre 104 of the motorway, in the hard shoulder in the direction of Turkey, after a collision with a lorry bearing Moldovan registration plates.

The causes of the incident have not yet been established and investigations are ongoing.

Traffic for heavy goods vehicles has been suspended, while cars are being diverted via an alternative route through Svilengrad. A forensic examination of the scene is currently under way.

No other persons were injured in the accident.