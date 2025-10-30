БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
След ССУ: Предлагат минимална работна заплата от 620 евро...
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Срещата между Доналд Тръмп и Си Дзинпин: Какво си казаха...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
Над 50% от българите вярват в магии и свръхестествени сили
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
Задържаха петима нови заподозрени за обира на Лувъра в Париж
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Напусна ни Иван Тенев
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
"Лукойл" е получила предложение за изкупуване...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Тръмп нареди на Пентагона: Незабавен старт на тестове с...
Чете се за: 07:45 мин.
"20 години чакахме този момент": Големият...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Трети заподозрян е задържан за обира на Лувъра в Париж
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.

Twice as Many Thefts in Retail Chains in Bulgaria This Year

Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
DIY and sports shops are the most affecteds

двойно повече кражби търговските вериги нас

There have been twice as many thefts in retail chains this year, according to a survey by the Association of Non-Food Retailers, which includes more than 100 shops. The research indicates that DIY and sports shops are the most affected. It also reports a rise in thefts committed by minors. According to the Ministry of Interior, however, this trend is not true; recorded shoplifting has even decreased compared to last year.

Large sporting-goods retailers say they are no longer dealing with petty theft but large-scale, organised stealing. According to them, the perpetrators work in coordinated groups — something confirmed by CCTV footage.

Aksiniya Baeva, executive director of a sports retail chain and member of the association, said:
"In practice, this is organised crime. Goods are stolen by order — full clothing ranges, large quantities of specific items — and then distributed through pre-established channels. It is a business entirely operating at the expense of us, the retailers."

The sharpest increase has been recorded in sports goods thefts — up 100% compared with the first half of 2024 — followed by building hypermarkets at 60%. Bookstores, furniture stores and home-goods retailers report growth of around 20%.

Police, however, reject claims of a surge in shoplifting. Official figures cover all retail outlets, food and non-food alike. In the first nine months of 2025, nearly 5,000 thefts were recorded — roughly 3% down on the same period last year. The clearance rate stands at over 75%.

Chief Inspector Rosen Belishki from the National Police said:
"If there are thefts that go unreported, we cannot investigate or solve them. These shops have cameras and the perpetrators can be identified very easily."."

About a month ago, the Ministry of Interior held training on tackling retail crime, which was attended by representatives of the non-food retailers’ association. The group is calling for the introduction of facial-recognition CCTV systems. Such measures would require law amendments to be approved by the Data Protection Commission.

