Two Arrested in an Operation by the Directorate for Combating Organised Crime at Customs Agency Office in Ruse

Two people have been detained during a special operation carried out by the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) at the Territorial Directorate of the Customs Agency in Ruse (Northern Bulgaria, on the Danube river).

The nature of the investigation remains unclear at this stage.

According to information obtained by BNT, the operation is being conducted under the supervision of the Ruse District Prosecutor’s Office. Further details about the reasons for the raid are expected once the operational actions are completed.

Both the Prosecutor’s Office and GDBOP are expected to issue an official statement later.