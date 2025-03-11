НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Two bodies found in a house in the village of Kamena

спецакция полицията района женския пазар софия
Снимка: БГНЕС/Архив
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
20:12, 11.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

At approximately 5:00 PM today, March 11, a report was received about a dead man in a yard in a house in the village of Kamena, Petrich municipality. Police officers who arrived on the scene found that the deceased was a 64-year-old man who lived in the house. An 80-year-old relative of the deceased, with whom he lived together in the house, was also found in a room in the house.

Initial reports indicate that there were no signs of violence. The work on establishing all the facts and circumstances related to the case, as well as the exact causes of death of the persons continues under the guidance of the District Prosecutor's Office in Blagoevgrad (Southwestern Bulgaria).

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Microscopic algae blooms coloured the waters of the sea and Varna Lake
Microscopic algae blooms coloured the waters of the sea and Varna Lake
19:24, 11.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
 Constitutional Court refused to provide Sofia City Prosecutor's Office with the requested documents related to the election case
Constitutional Court refused to provide Sofia City Prosecutor's Office with the requested documents related to the election case
15:44, 11.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 Prosecutor's Office asked Constitutional Court for documents related to the election case
Prosecutor's Office asked Constitutional Court for documents related to the election case
15:30, 11.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
 Central Election Commission returned the election documents to "Information Services"
Central Election Commission returned the election documents to "Information Services"
14:40, 11.03.2025
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
 Prosecutor's Office is investigating reports of missing ballots from the most recent pariiamentary elections
Prosecutor's Office is investigating reports of missing ballots from the most recent pariiamentary elections
13:55, 11.03.2025
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
 President of Constitutional Court: The Court's work on the election case is being hindered
President of Constitutional Court: The Court's work on the election case is being hindered
11:32, 11.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
 For contribution to Schengen: Ministry of Interior awarded Border Police officers
For contribution to Schengen: Ministry of Interior awarded Border Police officers
20:59, 10.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
 Renovation of 'Zaimov' Park in Sofia begins
Renovation of 'Zaimov' Park in Sofia begins
20:40, 10.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
 Two men charged with the murder of 20-year-old Marian Paskov from the town of Kula
Two men charged with the murder of 20-year-old Marian Paskov from the town of Kula
19:23, 10.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
 Clocks in Bulgaria change to summer daylight saving time at 3am on March 30
Clocks in Bulgaria change to summer daylight saving time at 3am on March 30
18:35, 10.03.2025
Чете се за: 05:32 мин.
 President of North Macedonia signs decrees to recall nine ambassadors, including the one to Bulgaria
President of North Macedonia signs decrees to recall nine ambassadors, including the one to Bulgaria
18:26, 10.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
 Lower milk yields and decline in cheese production reported by dairy processors
Lower milk yields and decline in cheese production reported by dairy processors
17:59, 10.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Microscopic algae blooms coloured the waters of the sea and Varna Lake
Microscopic algae blooms coloured the waters of the sea and Varna Lake
Constitutional Court refused to provide Sofia City Prosecutor's Office with the requested documents related to the election case
Constitutional Court refused to provide Sofia City Prosecutor's Office with the requested documents related to the election case
Prosecutor's Office asked Constitutional Court for documents related to the election case
Prosecutor's Office asked Constitutional Court for documents related to the election case
Central Election Commission returned the election documents to "Information Services"
Central Election Commission returned the election documents to "Information Services"
Prosecutor's Office is investigating reports of missing ballots from the most recent pariiamentary elections
Prosecutor's Office is investigating reports of missing ballots from the most recent pariiamentary elections
President of Constitutional Court: The Court's work on the election case is being hindered
President of Constitutional Court: The Court's work on the election case is being hindered
Топ 24
Най-четени
Две тела са открити в къща в петричкото село Камена
Две тела са открити в къща в петричкото село Камена
Станка Златева е новият президент на БФ Борба
Станка Златева е новият президент на БФ Борба
Президентът Радев за казуса с изборите: Това е опит на задкулисието да погълне цялата държава
Президентът Радев за казуса с изборите: Това е опит на задкулисието...
Два пожара горят в района на Дупница
Два пожара горят в района на Дупница
Най-масираната атака с дронове срещу Москва от началото на войната
Най-масираната атака с дронове срещу Москва от началото на войната
Жертви и поражения след най-масираната атака с дронове срещу Москва
Жертви и поражения след най-масираната атака с дронове срещу Москва
Убийството на Митко в Цалапица: Близнаците Динкови съжаляват за стореното
Убийството на Митко в Цалапица: Близнаците Динкови съжаляват за...
Политически реакции след изявлението на КС за изборите
Политически реакции след изявлението на КС за изборите
След отпадането на забраната за стари коли в София - има ли нарушители
След отпадането на забраната за стари коли в София - има ли нарушители
Напусна ни Норайр Нурикян
Напусна ни Норайр Нурикян
САЩ: Украйна е готова да приеме 30-дневно примирие
САЩ: Украйна е готова да приеме 30-дневно примирие