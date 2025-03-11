Two bodies found in a house in the village of Kamena

At approximately 5:00 PM today, March 11, a report was received about a dead man in a yard in a house in the village of Kamena, Petrich municipality. Police officers who arrived on the scene found that the deceased was a 64-year-old man who lived in the house. An 80-year-old relative of the deceased, with whom he lived together in the house, was also found in a room in the house.

Initial reports indicate that there were no signs of violence. The work on establishing all the facts and circumstances related to the case, as well as the exact causes of death of the persons continues under the guidance of the District Prosecutor's Office in Blagoevgrad (Southwestern Bulgaria).

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News