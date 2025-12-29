Two Days to Euro Adoption: Make Sure You Have Cash on Hand

With just days remaining before the euro is introduced in Bulgaria, experts are advising members of the public to settle household bills and have cash on hand for New Year’s Eve and the first day of 2026. The reason: temporary disruptions to banking systems as they are adjusted to the new European currency.

Interbank transfers, including those to the budget, will be possible until mid-day on 30 December. Between 9:00 pm on 31 December and 1:00 am on 1 January, payments will only be possible in cash. Card payments at POS terminals or online, as well as ATM withdrawals, will be unavailable during this period.

Residents of Varna say they are prepared for the temporary inconvenience.

"I’m not worried at all. There are people who don’t use ATMs anyway." "People will be able to leave their money on their bank cards, where it will be automatically converted into euros. I don’t see any problem with that." "It will mainly be a little difficult for shopkeepers, because they’ll have to give change in a different currency."

Queues have already formed at ATMs in Plovdiv, with demand for cash expected to remain high in the final days before the euro is introduced.

"I plan to withdraw money around the 30th so that I have cash for the 31st and 1st, when, for technical reasons, ATMs and banks will not be operating. But for now, I don’t feel the need to stockpile."

The police have urged people to remain vigilant in crowded areas.

"I would use the term 'stocked up,' not 'overstocked,' because I can foresee my expenses for the end of the year and the first days of the new year. I’m genuinely surprised by the huge queues at exchange offices and banks – I don’t understand why people wait until the last minute."

Hotels and restaurants in Varna are already ready to give change in euro coins and banknotes on New Year’s Eve.

Atanas Karageorgiev, hotelier, said: "Our cash registers are prepared – once a payment goes through the till, there’s no problem. I don’t expect any difficulties, because most things are prepaid. There may be some additional orders – coffee, drinks, other items – but nothing on a large scale. Cash, whether levs or euros, won’t affect our New Year celebrations at all."

After midnight on 1 January, bank account balances will be automatically converted from levs to euros. Payments in levs will still be possible until the end of January.