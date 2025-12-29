БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Two Days to Euro Adoption: Make Sure You Have Cash on Hand

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
Bulgaria
Запази
два дни еврото важно имате пари брой

With just days remaining before the euro is introduced in Bulgaria, experts are advising members of the public to settle household bills and have cash on hand for New Year’s Eve and the first day of 2026. The reason: temporary disruptions to banking systems as they are adjusted to the new European currency.

Interbank transfers, including those to the budget, will be possible until mid-day on 30 December. Between 9:00 pm on 31 December and 1:00 am on 1 January, payments will only be possible in cash. Card payments at POS terminals or online, as well as ATM withdrawals, will be unavailable during this period.

Residents of Varna say they are prepared for the temporary inconvenience.

"I’m not worried at all. There are people who don’t use ATMs anyway."

"People will be able to leave their money on their bank cards, where it will be automatically converted into euros. I don’t see any problem with that."

"It will mainly be a little difficult for shopkeepers, because they’ll have to give change in a different currency."

Queues have already formed at ATMs in Plovdiv, with demand for cash expected to remain high in the final days before the euro is introduced.

"I plan to withdraw money around the 30th so that I have cash for the 31st and 1st, when, for technical reasons, ATMs and banks will not be operating. But for now, I don’t feel the need to stockpile."

The police have urged people to remain vigilant in crowded areas.

"I would use the term 'stocked up,' not 'overstocked,' because I can foresee my expenses for the end of the year and the first days of the new year. I’m genuinely surprised by the huge queues at exchange offices and banks – I don’t understand why people wait until the last minute."

Hotels and restaurants in Varna are already ready to give change in euro coins and banknotes on New Year’s Eve.

Atanas Karageorgiev, hotelier, said: "Our cash registers are prepared – once a payment goes through the till, there’s no problem. I don’t expect any difficulties, because most things are prepaid. There may be some additional orders – coffee, drinks, other items – but nothing on a large scale. Cash, whether levs or euros, won’t affect our New Year celebrations at all."

After midnight on 1 January, bank account balances will be automatically converted from levs to euros. Payments in levs will still be possible until the end of January.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
1
14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат пациентите?
2
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат...
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
3
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
4
Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
5
Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината
6
Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината

Най-четени

Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да атакуваш къщата му
1
Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да...
Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на Международната асоциация на спортните журналисти
2
Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на...
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
3
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
4
Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка чрез банкомат след 01.01.2026 г.?
5
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка...
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
6
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро

Още от: Economy

Bulgarian Stock Exchange Holds First Trading Session of the Year
Bulgarian Stock Exchange Holds First Trading Session of the Year
Historic Day for Bulgaria as Euro Becomes Official Currency Historic Day for Bulgaria as Euro Becomes Official Currency
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
How Bulgaria Welcomed the Euro on New Year’s Eve How Bulgaria Welcomed the Euro on New Year’s Eve
Чете се за: 05:37 мин.
First Successful Euro Cash Withdrawal in Bulgaria Recorded 20 Seconds After Midnight First Successful Euro Cash Withdrawal in Bulgaria Recorded 20 Seconds After Midnight
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
A New Era: Bulgaria Joins the Euro Area and Replaces the Lev with the Euro A New Era: Bulgaria Joins the Euro Area and Replaces the Lev with the Euro
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Farewell to the Lev (BGN) - After 145 Years of Existence, Bulgaria's National Currency Will Come to an End as the Country Is Set to Adopt the Euro Farewell to the Lev (BGN) - After 145 Years of Existence, Bulgaria's National Currency Will Come to an End as the Country Is Set to Adopt the Euro
Чете се за: 06:00 мин.

Водещи новини

Празнуваме Богоявление! Честит Йордановден!
Празнуваме Богоявление! Честит Йордановден!
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
На Богоявление в Калофер На Богоявление в Калофер
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Ръст на болните от грип и остри респираторни инфекции в Бургаско Ръст на болните от грип и остри респираторни инфекции в Бургаско
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
У нас
Временният президент на Венецуела Делси Родригес предложи сътрудничество на САЩ Временният президент на Венецуела Делси Родригес предложи сътрудничество на САЩ
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
По света
В търсене на мир в Украйна: "Коалицията на желаещите" се...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
По света
Граничен контрол: Системата за влизане и излизане в ЕС започва да...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Делото "САЩ срещу Мадуро": Венецуелският президент се...
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
По света
Предупреждение за силен вятър и във вторник
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ