Two men charged with the murder of 20-year-old Marian Paskov from the town of Kula

The accused have been charged in absentia as they managed to flee the country.

Снимка: БНТ
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
19:23, 10.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
A European arrest warrant will be issued for two men accused of the brutal murder of 20-year-old Marian Paskov from the town of Kula (Norhwestern Bulgaria).

The accused have been charged in absentia, as they managed to flee the country. According to sources from BNT, one of them has been detained in the Czech Republic. The investigation is being led by the District Prosecutor’s Office in Vidin (Northern Bulgaria).

The crime was committed on 3 March in a property where the young man had been living for the past few months in Kula. Investigations at the crime scene have been conducted, and various items and evidence have been seized during searches of the yard, residential buildings, and outbuildings. Witnesses have also been questioned.

Starting today, under the order of the supervising prosecutor from the Vidin District Prosecutor's Office, two individuals—aged 29 and 20—have been formally charged in connection with the pre-trial investigation for murder. European arrest warrants will soon be issued for them, as they attempted to destroy evidence of the crime and then left the country.

The Sofia Appellate Prosecutor's Office has confirmed that a forensic expert's conclusion regarding the crime has already been prepared.

Details about the gruesome crime are expected to be revealed tomorrow during a joint briefing by the police and the Prosecutor's office in Vidin.

