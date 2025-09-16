Unit 6 at Kozloduy NPP to Begin Using American Nuclear Fuel Next Year

Starting next year, Unit 6 at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) will operate with American nuclear fuel. The first six Westinghouse fuel assemblies will be loaded into the reactor to assess their impact on electricity production.

By the end of 2026, Bulgaria will also receive deliveries of French nuclear fuel. This was announced at a scientific conference on nuclear energy in Nesebar on Septmber 15.

For over a year now, Unit 5 at Kozloduy NPP has been operating with both Russian and American fuel. From the beginning of next year, this approach will also be applied to Unit 6 under the agreement with Westinghouse.

Krasimir Kamenov, Kozloduy NPP:

“Currently, the necessary safety analyses are being conducted. During the first campaign, all neutron-physical parameters were within the criteria for successful operation. The second campaign continues to show successful performance of the fuel.”

Until last year, Bulgaria relied solely on Russian nuclear fuel. As part of the country’s strategy to diversify sources, it will begin importing French fuel next year.

Lionel Geff, Vice President at Framatome:

“The assemblies are the same, the technology is the same, but they are produced here in Europe.”

While Bulgaria has addressed its full dependence on Russia for nuclear fuel imports, it now needs to invest in training personnel for the planned Units 7 and 8 at Kozloduy NPP.

Prof. Dimitar Tonev, Director of the Institute for Nuclear Research and Nuclear Energy at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences:

“Hundreds of people will be required, so a strategy and programme for training these personnel is necessary.” Nataliya Kiselova, Speaker of the National Assembly:

“I hope that the two new reactors will not be the last, and that science in Bulgaria will guarantee the potential for further development. This is also the goal of today’s conference.”

The scientific conference in Nesebar focused on new opportunities for nuclear fuel production and brought together the world’s leading enriched uranium producers for the energy sector.