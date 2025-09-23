БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
Upcoming District Heating Repairs in 'Druzhba' 2 Spark Clashes in Sofia City Council and Beyond

от БНТ
Чете се за: 06:12 мин.
EN
The upcoming repair works by Sofia’s 'Druzhba 2' residential district by the district heating company have triggered heated debates both within and outside the municipal council. The hearing of the company’s management before the relevant municipal committee lasted nearly three hours. Ultimately, heating will not be completely cut off for 90 days as initially announced, but rather suspended in stages for 4–5 days in different areas.

'MRF-New Beginning' leader Delyan Peevski intervened in the issue, stating that he would refer the company to the Prosecutor's office. Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev responded by urging him to refrain from interfering in municipal matters and to focus on his party and parliamentary work.

    The planned repairs in 'Druzhba 2' are critical to ensuring long-term service quality, explained the director of teh district heating company, justifying the three-month project which coincides with the start of the heating season. The company reiterated that residents will be without heating and hot water only for a few days.

    A detailed schedule will be published on Monday, though adherence cannot be guaranteed.

    Petar Petrov, Director of Sofia's district heating compnay 'Toplofikatsiya':
    “The schedule will fully take into account all weather forecasts and is indicative, as we cannot predict what we might find once start digging.”

    Residents of 'Druzhba 2' expressed dissatisfaction, arguing that they should have been informed earlier and that the works should not take place during winter.

    “Why wait until the heating season starts to announce the repairs when it was already clear last year that there were ongoing issues and constant breakdowns?”

    'Toplofikatsiya' maintains that the current plan is the best solution and insists the repairs will proceed.

    Earlier in the day, Peevski announced he would refer the company to the Prosecutor's Office over the heating issue, questioning whether the company was being deliberately driven towards bankruptcy and criticising the mayor’s plan to consider concessioning the service. Peevski called the crisis yet another failure of the mayor, the 'We Continue the change-Democratic Bulgaria' coalition, and “Save Sofia,” urging the Minister of Economy to recover the company’s debt exceeding BGN 2 billion.

    Mayor Terziev responded to the allegations:

    Vasil Terziev, Mayor of Sofia:
    “When you’re so poorly informed about the facts, you overlook that the company already had BGN 2 billion in debt when I took office, and you ignore the minor detail of who the principal of the company is. Mr Peevski spoke absolute nonsense this morning.”

    Terziev indicated that the long-term solution lies in a concession:

    Vasil Terziev:
    “I am not the first person to suggest a concession for 'Toplofikatsiya', but the issue has repeatedly been avoided due to numerous conflicting interests, with the public interest never being a priority.”

    The council session again saw heated exchanges, sharp remarks, and mutual accusations over Toplofikatsiya’s financial status. The most active questioning came from WCC-DB representatives and municipal councillors from 'Save Sofia', who argued that the council had been unaware of the planned three-month repairs.

    Stefan Spasov, Municipal Councillor, 'Save Sofia':
    “The management did not provide any justification for why the repair is necessary. The works are expected to cost BGN 60 million, and it is unlikely they can be completed in 90 days.”

    “Save Sofia” also expressed concern that the increased electricity consumption during the repair period could lead to further power issues. The Commission for Protection against Discrimination issued a statement, noting that scheduling the repairs during the coldest season infringes on citizens’ rights.

