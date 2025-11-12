US Sanctions on Russian Oil Led to Increase in Fuel Prices in Bulgaria

Fuel prices in Bulgaria have risen after the United States announced on 23 October that it would impose sanctions on Russian oil companies.

At that time, the most widely used petrol type, A-95, was selling for 2.37 leva (BGN) per litre. Today, the price has increased by four stotinki to 2.41 leva.

The rise has been sharper for diesel – from 2.36 leva per litre on 23 October to 2.48 leva today, a jump of 12 stotinki.

Experts link the increase to global oil market trends and the uncertainty surrounding the future of the Russian oil giant affected by the sanctions.