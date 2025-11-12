БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Енергийната комисия отхвърли ветото на президента за...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
България впечатли с рекордна победа на старта в...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
Кучето в кв. "Разсадника" е било прегазено...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Президентът Радев наложи вето върху промените за особения...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
ВСС освободи Даниела Талева като ад хок прокурор
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Казусът "Коцев": Варненският кмет ще изпълнява...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Росен Желязков: До края на годината очакваме третото...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Президентът Румен Радев с критики към властта за особения...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

US Sanctions on Russian Oil Led to Increase in Fuel Prices in Bulgaria

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
EN
Запази

Petrol now costs on average BGN 2.41 per litre and diesel BGN 2.48.

горива - бензиностанция
Снимка: The image is illustrative

Fuel prices in Bulgaria have risen after the United States announced on 23 October that it would impose sanctions on Russian oil companies.

At that time, the most widely used petrol type, A-95, was selling for 2.37 leva (BGN) per litre. Today, the price has increased by four stotinki to 2.41 leva.

The rise has been sharper for diesel – from 2.36 leva per litre on 23 October to 2.48 leva today, a jump of 12 stotinki.

Experts link the increase to global oil market trends and the uncertainty surrounding the future of the Russian oil giant affected by the sanctions.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

ВМА отстрани от работа лекаря, прегазил куче в столичния квартал "Разсадника"
1
ВМА отстрани от работа лекаря, прегазил куче в столичния квартал...
Президентът Радев наложи вето върху промените за особения управител в "Лукойл"
2
Президентът Радев наложи вето върху промените за особения управител...
Борисов към президента Радев: Слагай вето или пускай, а не ни давай съвети
3
Борисов към президента Радев: Слагай вето или пускай, а не ни давай...
Казусът "Коцев": Варненският кмет ще изпълнява правомощията си от ареста
4
Казусът "Коцев": Варненският кмет ще изпълнява...
"Референдум": Кой носи най-голяма отговорност за сивата икономика в България?
5
"Референдум": Кой носи най-голяма отговорност за сивата...
БАН отчете екстремна магнитна буря над България
6
БАН отчете екстремна магнитна буря над България

Най-четени

Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
1
Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
2
Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
3
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват укрепване на пътя София - Самоков
4
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват...
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби
5
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби
Масирани удари в Украйна: Руската армия е близо до това да превземе Покровск
6
Масирани удари в Украйна: Руската армия е близо до това да превземе...

More from: Bulgaria

Parliament's Energy Committee Rrejected President's Veto on Changes to the Law on Trade in Petroleum Products
Parliament's Energy Committee Rrejected President's Veto on Changes to the Law on Trade in Petroleum Products
Tram Hits 11-Year-Old Girl on Bicycle at Sofia’s Slaveykov Square Tram Hits 11-Year-Old Girl on Bicycle at Sofia’s Slaveykov Square
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
AOBE: Business Will Not Support Bulgaria’s Draft 2026 Budget AOBE: Business Will Not Support Bulgaria’s Draft 2026 Budget
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
Around 700 Ancient Coins Seized in Private Home in Pomorie (PHOTOS) Around 700 Ancient Coins Seized in Private Home in Pomorie (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
BAS Reports Extreme Geomagnetic Storm over Bulgaria BAS Reports Extreme Geomagnetic Storm over Bulgaria
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
President Rumen Radev Criticises Government for the Special Administrator at Lukoil Refinery in Bugras President Rumen Radev Criticises Government for the Special Administrator at Lukoil Refinery in Bugras
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.

Водещи новини

Енергийната комисия отхвърли ветото на президента за "Лукойл"
Енергийната комисия отхвърли ветото на президента за...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
У нас
Вето на Радев срещу поправките за "Лукойл" - нов сблъсък с управляващите Вето на Радев срещу поправките за "Лукойл" - нов сблъсък с управляващите
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
У нас
Гарантирана ли е сигурността на доставките на горива? Гарантирана ли е сигурността на доставките на горива?
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
У нас
На съд за жестокост към животни – Красимир Георгиев и Габриела Сашова обвинени в особено мъчителни убийства На съд за жестокост към животни – Красимир Георгиев и Габриела Сашова обвинени в особено мъчителни убийства
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Сигурност и правосъдие
Нов епизод от скандала "Епстийн": Демократи публикуваха...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
По света
Проверяват записите в района, след като трамвай блъсна дете на пл....
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Кучето в кв. "Разсадника" е било прегазено умишлено
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
У нас
Покачване на цената веднъж на ден: Австрийският модел за горивата...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ