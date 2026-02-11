БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Лора Христова завоюва бронзов медал в индивидуалния старт...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
Президентът наложи вето върху промените в Изборния...
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
Президентът Йотова избра Андрей Гюров за служебен премиер
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
Жечо Станков: България договори удължаване на дерогацията...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
Манол Генов разказа, че представители на НПО-то от...
Чете се за: 07:32 мин.
Георги Първанов: Виждам троен модел - Борисов, Пеевски и...
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Utilities Regulator Receives 320 Complaints Over High Electricity Bills

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
EN
Запази

152 of the complaints were against Electrohold, 89 against EVN and 79 against Enegro Pro

шокиращи сметки ток получиха абонати евн ndash започват извънредни проверки ерп тата страната обзор

A total of 320 complaints over high electricity bills had been submitted to the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) as of yesterday, the regulator’s chair Plamen Mladenovski told the parliamentary Energy Committee during a hearing on February 11.

Of the complaints, 152 are against Electrohold, 89 against EVN and 79 against Energo-Pro. A further 80 complaints were received today.

“We are currently carrying out these inspections as a priority. We initiated checks on our own before a single complaint had been filed with the EWRC. As of 4 February, when we launched the inspections, there had not been a single complaint about high electricity bills. After we held a briefing on 5 February, complaints started pouring in,” Mladenovski said.

He noted that many of the complaints appear to come from consumers who use electricity for heating.

“The price of electricity cannot be the reason for higher bills, as it has not been increased since 1 July and remains among the lowest in the European Union,” he added.

According to Mladenovski, a large share of the submissions do not meet the formal criteria of complaints. The commission has been receiving copies of invoices from consumers dissatisfied with their bills, which is slowing down the administrative process.

The EWRC has requested detailed information from the electricity distribution companies.

“We will compare the reported quantities of electricity consumed with the billed amounts for a comparable period — namely January of last year. Despite differences in temperatures, these are minimal,” Mladenovski explained.

He added that the commission is also checking the application of current tariffs, the billing period — including whether it exceeds 31 days — and the method used for currency conversion of bills. So far, no violations have been identified in the currency conversion process, he said.

“Where we establish that a bill is inflated two, three or four times compared to a comparable period, we will remove the electricity meters and send them to a laboratory to verify measurement accuracy,” Mladenovski stated.


Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
1
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
Манол Генов разказа, че представители на НПО-то от "Петрохан" са влизали въоръжени в екоминистерството
2
Манол Генов разказа, че представители на НПО-то от...
Политически престрелки и отзвук в парламента по случая "Петрохан"
3
Политически престрелки и отзвук в парламента по случая...
Случаят "Петрохан": Психологически и криминални аспекти на трагедията
4
Случаят "Петрохан": Психологически и криминални аспекти...
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
5
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
Деница Сачева: Вътрешният министър не се укрива, а е извън страната по служебни ангажименти, важно е да не се правят спекулации
6
Деница Сачева: Вътрешният министър не се укрива, а е извън страната...

Най-четени

Сигналът за 8-годишния, изпратен да живее с "рейнджърите" в "Петрохан"
1
Сигналът за 8-годишния, изпратен да живее с "рейнджърите"...
Записи от камерите в района на хижа „Петрохан“ разкриват последните часове преди трагедията
2
Записи от камерите в района на хижа „Петрохан“...
Румен Петков за „Петрохан“: Двата основни въпроса без отговор – кой и защо?
3
Румен Петков за „Петрохан“: Двата основни въпроса без...
Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло Калушев и другите двама край Враца
4
Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло Калушев и...
Тройното убийство край Петрохан: По следите на Калушев - факти и неизвестни (ОБЗОР)
5
Тройното убийство край Петрохан: По следите на Калушев - факти и...
Цветлин Йовчев: Трудно е да се каже дали зад убийствата в „Петрохан“ стои секта
6
Цветлин Йовчев: Трудно е да се каже дали зад убийствата в...

More from: Bulgaria

Bulgarian Singer Lili Ivanova Awarded Foreign Ministry’s “Golden Laurel Branch”((PHOTOS)
Bulgarian Singer Lili Ivanova Awarded Foreign Ministry’s “Golden Laurel Branch”((PHOTOS)
Authorities Launched Inspection into the Firearms Permits Issued to Ivaylo Kalushev and Individuals Associated with Him, in Connection with the “Petrohan” Case Authorities Launched Inspection into the Firearms Permits Issued to Ivaylo Kalushev and Individuals Associated with Him, in Connection with the “Petrohan” Case
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
'Petrohan' Case Involving the Deaths of Six People: Outgoing Environment Minister Manol Genov Says during One Visit to the Ministry, the NGO Representatives Were Armed 'Petrohan' Case Involving the Deaths of Six People: Outgoing Environment Minister Manol Genov Says during One Visit to the Ministry, the NGO Representatives Were Armed
Чете се за: 11:25 мин.
'Petrohan' Case involving the Deaths of Six People: Psychological and Criminal Dimensions of the Tragedy 'Petrohan' Case involving the Deaths of Six People: Psychological and Criminal Dimensions of the Tragedy
Чете се за: 06:17 мин.
Outgoing Deputy PM Karadzhov: Bulgaria Opens Rail Market to Private Passenger Operator for the First Time Outgoing Deputy PM Karadzhov: Bulgaria Opens Rail Market to Private Passenger Operator for the First Time
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
Outgoing Minister of Energy, Zhecho Stankov: Bulgaria Secures Extension of Derogation for Four Lukoil Companies Outgoing Minister of Energy, Zhecho Stankov: Bulgaria Secures Extension of Derogation for Four Lukoil Companies
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.

Водещи новини

Лора Христова завоюва бронзов медал в индивидуалния старт на 15 км на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
Лора Христова завоюва бронзов медал в индивидуалния старт на 15 км...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
Спорт
Кой е Андрей Гюров? Кой е Андрей Гюров?
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
У нас
Случаят "Петрохан" на фокус в парламента Случаят "Петрохан" на фокус в парламента
Чете се за: 05:27 мин.
У нас
Президентът наложи вето върху промените в Изборния кодекс, ограничаващи секциите в чужбина Президентът наложи вето върху промените в Изборния кодекс, ограничаващи секциите в чужбина
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
У нас
Проверяват разрешителните за оръжието, притежавано от Калушев и...
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
У нас
Откритото в кемпера под връх Околчица дете не е било на училище от...
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
У нас
Идва ли краят на войната? "Файненшъл таймс": Избори и...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
По света
Цените на храните: Млечните продукти и зеленчуците са поскъпнали...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ