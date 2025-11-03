“Vazrazhdane” Stage New Protest against the Euro in Sofia

The “Vazrazhdane” party onNovember 3 held another protest against the euro.

Demonstrators gathered outside the Bulgarian National Bank to await the arrival of European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde. The party claims she was due to arrive at the national bank today at 10:30 a.m., and they submitted a letter addressed to her.

“We will make sure these people understand two things — they are not welcome in Bulgaria, and Bulgaria does not want the euro. And even if they force us into the eurozone, it will lead to consequences they have not imagined could happen. The eurozone will be brought down and Bulgaria will restore its financial independence. Those who are now bringing us in illegally with manipulated and falsified data will face criminal liability in court,” said Kostadin Kostadinov of Vazrazhdane.