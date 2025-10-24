БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Жечо Станков: Българите да са спокойни, обезпечени са...
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
Евродепутатите изразиха съгласие да се спре сезонната...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Безредици в пленарната зала: Председателят на парламента...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.

Water Price: Will the “Water Metre Fee” Be Scrapped?

GERB–UDF Calls for Scrapping the Controversial “Water Metre Fee”

The parliamentary group of GERB–UDF has proposed abolishing the so-called “water metrer fee”, urging that the controversial provisions in the Water Supply and Sewerage (WSS) Act be removed.

The proposed amendments, which were approved at first reading, introduce a new pricing model consisting of two components: a “fee for access”—to be paid regardless of consumption—and a “fee for actual water use”. In addition, a higher tariff would apply to households consuming more than 10 cubic metres of water per month.

Local resident Ilcho Ganchev welcomed the idea of dropping the water metre fee, describing water prices as already too high.

“Next thing, they’ll start charging us for air! How are we supposed to accept that? Half of Bulgaria’s without water, the other half’s flooded – and now they want to add a water metre fee,” Ganchev commented.

According to Nikolay Nankov, Chair of Parliament’s Regional Policy Committee, many citizens are worried because the public was not properly informed about the nature of the legislative changes.

“The so-called water metre fee is actually a component of the existing water price,” Nankov clarified. “Let me stress – the price of water is not increasing. If you currently pay 2 leva per cubic metre for drinking water in a home you occupy all year round, that won’t change.”

The measure, he explained, is primarily aimed at people owning more than one property.

“If you have a flat in a seaside resort, a mountain villa or your family home in a village that you visit only a few days or weeks each year, the infrastructure and water access there cannot be maintained based solely on minimal usage. That’s why a small access fee of around 10–15 stotinki per month was proposed,” Nankov said.

He added that domestic water consumption below 10 cubic metres per month would remain at its current price, while excessive use—for example, filling swimming pools or watering gardens with drinking water—would incur a higher rate.

“Many people misuse water, especially in rural areas during the summer when pressure drops,” said Gergana, a resident. “It’s not fair that some fill their pools while others can barely get a glass of water. A higher price for overuse is a good solution.”

Under the proposed changes, households would not pay anything in cases where water supply quality is disrupted.

