Water Rationing Introduced in Lovech

Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
EN
Because of the prolonged drought

въвеждат режим водата ловеч

Starting today, September 15, water rationing is being introduced in Lovech. The reason is the prolonged drought, the significant decrease in the flow rate of the 'Cherni Osam' water supply system, and the city’s water sources, according to the Water and Sewerage company in Lovech.

Water supply for the city will be available from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., and for the Goznitsa neighbourhood from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. The Prodimchetz neighbourhood will not be subject to the water rationing.

Restrictions on water use for domestic and household needs are also being introduced, including a ban on using drinking water for watering green areas, washing balconies, streets, and motor vehicles.

