Water Utility Worker, Died in Lyaskovets During Repair Work

A 60-year-old employee of the local water and sewerage company has died in the town of Lyaskovets while carrying out emergency repair work on November 6.

The fatal workplace accident occurred at around 3 p.m. on November 6. According to initial reports, the tragedy happened after a trench collapsed.

A large amount of loose material fell on the man, killing him instantly.

The accident was confirmed by the town’s mayor, Vasil Hristov.

Initial inspections have been carried out, and an investigation is under way.

The General Labour Inspectorate will also conduct checks, while the pre-trial proceedings are being overseen by the Veliko Tarnovo District Prosecutor’s Office.