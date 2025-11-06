БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Water Utility Worker, Died in Lyaskovets During Repair Work

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
EN
Запази

According to initial information, the tragedy occurred after the collapse of a trench.

линейка закъсня часа тригодишно дете задух висока температура получи спешна помощ

A 60-year-old employee of the local water and sewerage company has died in the town of Lyaskovets while carrying out emergency repair work on November 6.

The fatal workplace accident occurred at around 3 p.m. on November 6. According to initial reports, the tragedy happened after a trench collapsed.

A large amount of loose material fell on the man, killing him instantly.

The accident was confirmed by the town’s mayor, Vasil Hristov.

Initial inspections have been carried out, and an investigation is under way.

The General Labour Inspectorate will also conduct checks, while the pre-trial proceedings are being overseen by the Veliko Tarnovo District Prosecutor’s Office.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
1
Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
С джипове, кран, заровена цистерна и бидони: Източиха гориво за 1 млн. лв. от тръбопровод на "Лукойл"
2
С джипове, кран, заровена цистерна и бидони: Източиха гориво за 1...
Перничанин откраднал 165 бутилки олио от хипермаркет за две седмици
3
Перничанин откраднал 165 бутилки олио от хипермаркет за две седмици
Общественият съвет за Националната детска болница подава оставка
4
Общественият съвет за Националната детска болница подава оставка
Полша започва нова военна програма - ще обучи над 400 000 през 2026 година
5
Полша започва нова военна програма - ще обучи над 400 000 през 2026...
Спира събирането на боклука от цветните контейнери в 16 района на София
6
Спира събирането на боклука от цветните контейнери в 16 района на...

Най-четени

"Ние вече не живеем - отидоха на концерт, а ни ги върнаха в ковчези": Кочани
1
"Ние вече не живеем - отидоха на концерт, а ни ги върнаха в...
Мистериозен случай в Пирин: Изчезнал мъж преди повече от 10 г. беше открит жив в планината
2
Мистериозен случай в Пирин: Изчезнал мъж преди повече от 10 г. беше...
Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
3
Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
Осезаемо застудяване и валежи от дъжд от вторник
4
Осезаемо застудяване и валежи от дъжд от вторник
МОН предлага повтаряне на първи клас при недостатъчни познания по български
5
МОН предлага повтаряне на първи клас при недостатъчни познания по...
Моторист и жена загинаха при катастрофи в Пловдивско и Великотърновско
6
Моторист и жена загинаха при катастрофи в Пловдивско и Великотърновско

More from: Bulgaria

Main Tender Phase for Construction of Sofia Airport’s Terminal 3 Begins (PHOTOS)
Main Tender Phase for Construction of Sofia Airport’s Terminal 3 Begins (PHOTOS)
Serious Crash Temporarily Closes Smolyan–Plovdiv Road Serious Crash Temporarily Closes Smolyan–Plovdiv Road
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
Bansko Resort Face Labour Shortage Ahead of Winter Season Bansko Resort Face Labour Shortage Ahead of Winter Season
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Bus Driver from Nedelino Dies of Heart Attack While Driving School Bus Bus Driver from Nedelino Dies of Heart Attack While Driving School Bus
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Bulgarian PM Rosen Zhelyazkov and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Talked on the Phone Bulgarian PM Rosen Zhelyazkov and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Talked on the Phone
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Police and Prosecutor's Office Disrupt Migrant Trafficking Ring Police and Prosecutor's Office Disrupt Migrant Trafficking Ring
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.

Водещи новини

Гонка с мигранти: Кола падна в езерото Вая в Бургас
Гонка с мигранти: Кола падна в езерото Вая в Бургас
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
У нас
Съдбата на Бюджет 2026: Властта и бизнесът възстановиха диалога си за парите за догодина (ОБЗОР) Съдбата на Бюджет 2026: Властта и бизнесът възстановиха диалога си за парите за догодина (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 07:00 мин.
У нас
Дронове над шведския град Гьотеборг - летището спря работа Дронове над шведския град Гьотеборг - летището спря работа
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
По света
Много иракчани отиват след обещания за пари и жени: Как Русия набира наемници за Украйна? Много иракчани отиват след обещания за пари и жени: Как Русия набира наемници за Украйна?
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
По света
Епизод 2 от кризата: Край на събирането на боклука от цветните...
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
У нас
Служител на ВиК загина в Лясковец, докато отстранява авария
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
У нас
Вицепрезидентът Илияна Йотова: Този бюджет в евро отдавна е подготвен
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
У нас
Общественият съвет за Националната детска болница хвърли оставка -...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ