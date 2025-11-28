БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
WCC–DB Insist that 2026 Budget Draft Should Be Fully Withdrawn and Procedure Restarted

What are the motives?


Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

'We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria' insist that the 2026 Budget Draft should be fully withdrawn and the procedure start all over again.

On what grounds?

Assen Vasilev, WCC–DB:
“If the budget is withdrawn today and comes back for consideration next week, it can easily be passed before the New Year. We will work between Christmas and New Year — that’s not a problem, just as all Bulgarian citizens work. But they need to get organised instead of trying to improvise at every step. We have already seen where these improvisations have led: they brought everyone out onto the streets. If this does not happen, there will certainly be new protests.”

Delyan Peevski, Leader of 'MRF– New Beginning' PG:
“There is one thing you should know: there will be no classes. All people are equal. We protect everyone. We work for everyone. And I will not allow someone who has plonked himself down on the yellow cobblestones to divide people. They should be very grateful to the Bulgarian Industrial Capital Association (BICA) for organising their protest.”

