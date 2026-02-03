WCC-Democratic Bulgaria: The Most Reasonable Date for Elections Is 19 April, Fair Elections Are Key

President Iliana Iotova held her second consultation on forming a caretaker cabinet with the parliamentary group of "We Continue the Change" - "Democratic Bulgaria". The meeting lasted for almost an hour, with the main focus of the discussion being the guarantee of fair and transparent elections and the priorities for the future caretaker prime minister.

During the meeting, the President stressed that the leading criterion in the selection of a caretaker prime minister is the guarantee of a fair electoral process, as well as the need for continuity between the outgoing government and the caretaker cabinet until the formation of a regular government.

The PPP-DB said the selection of a caretaker prime minister was entirely within the President's powers, but insisted that the caretaker cabinet should focus on holding fair elections.

"The most reasonable date to have the election not during Easter is April 19," the PPP-DB said.

The issue of the composition of the future caretaker cabinet was also touched upon in the talks. The PP-DB stressed that no specific names were discussed for either the prime minister or ministers.

The coalition demanded that the caretaker government take real action against vote-buying and corrupt practices.