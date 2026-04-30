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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Weather: Snow in the Mountains Tomorrow, Cold Spell Continues until Sunday

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Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
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сняг планините студът продължава неделя
Снимка: Татяна Добролюбова/Архив

Today, April 30, it will be cloudy, with rain in many parts of the country. Yellow and orange warnings remain in place for significant rainfall in western and central areas. In the mountains, precipitation will fall as snow.

A moderate northeasterly wind will blow, temporarily strong in the Danube Plain and eastern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures will range between 8°C and 10°C in the north, reaching 14°C to 16°C in parts of the south. In Sofia, temperatures will be around 10°C.

Overnight, rainfall will weaken and gradually stop, last in the south-eastern regions. Winds will ease to light to moderate from the north-northeast. Minimum temperatures will be between 2°C and 7°C, around 2°C in Sofia.

Tomorrow, light rain is expected in isolated areas, mainly in the mountainous regions and the western half of the country, with light snow above 1,500 metres. Daytime temperatures will range between 10°C and 15°C, 11°C to 13°C along the Black Sea coast, and around 11°C in Sofia.

In the mountains, light precipitation is expected in parts of the western and central Balkan range and the Rila-Rhodope region, with snow above 1,500 metres. Winds will be moderate, at times strong from the northeast.

Over the weekend, brief showers are expected in places, mainly in eastern Bulgaria and mountainous areas. Northeasterly winds will remain moderate, temporarily strong in the east. Minimum temperatures will range from 0°C to 5°C, with highs between 12°C and 17°C.

At the start of next week, there will be more sunshine. Winds will ease on Monday and Tuesday, and the likelihood of precipitation will be low. Daytime temperatures will rise, particularly the maximum values.


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