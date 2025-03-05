НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG
Гледай сега:
Заседание на Народното събрание

What are the results after the third boycott against high prices in major retail chains?

A new date for the fourth boycott is announced

организации обявиха бойкот заради високите цени храните
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:20, 05.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Five days after the third boycott of major retail chains, the organisers of the initiative will present the results.

A new date for a fourth boycott against high food prices is also expected to be announced.

Last Thursday, the third boycott of major retail chains had the opposite effect. It turns out that turnover increased by 2.1 million BGN.

On the day of the boycott, supermarkets saw 27.4 million BGN in sales, compared to 25.3 million BGN the day before, according to data from the National Revenue Agency (NRA).

Thus, for the first time since the boycott was organised, the shops gained rather than lost.

A week earlier, the shops reported a decrease of 1.1 million BGN in sales, and on the day of the first protest action, sales were down by 7.9 million BGN.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Europe's defence policy should have long been on the agenda of Brussels, Vice President said
Europe's defence policy should have long been on the agenda of Brussels, Vice President said
15:03, 05.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
 MPs rejected the proposal of MECh party for renegotiation of concessions for gold and precious metals mining
MPs rejected the proposal of MECh party for renegotiation of concessions for gold and precious metals mining
14:36, 05.03.2025
Чете се за: 06:00 мин.
 Five children ended up in the emergency ward in Pazardzhik after using alcohol and vapes
Five children ended up in the emergency ward in Pazardzhik after using alcohol and vapes
14:07, 05.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
 Traffic in the Petrohan Pass temporarily hindered
Traffic in the Petrohan Pass temporarily hindered
13:41, 05.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 A Mysterious couple stranded in a rubber boat in the Black Sea, travelling from Odessa to Varna
A Mysterious couple stranded in a rubber boat in the Black Sea, travelling from Odessa to Varna
20:48, 04.03.2025
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
 DRF-MRF floor leader: If repression against our members continues, we will reconsider our support for the parliamentary majority
DRF-MRF floor leader: If repression against our members continues, we will reconsider our support for the parliamentary majority
20:26, 04.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
 Man stabbed woman on tram in Sofia
Man stabbed woman on tram in Sofia
18:46, 04.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
 President Rumen Radev met with representatives of the U.S. Air War College
President Rumen Radev met with representatives of the U.S. Air War College
17:32, 04.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
 Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders took part in the traditional descent in folk costumes at Pamporovo
Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders took part in the traditional descent in folk costumes at Pamporovo
17:25, 04.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
 Central Election Commission assigned "Information Service" the task of re-entering data from the election protocols
Central Election Commission assigned "Information Service" the task of re-entering data from the election protocols
16:59, 04.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
 Greenpeace activists protested with an octopus in front of the Council of Ministers, demanding ratification of the ocean agreement (photos)
Greenpeace activists protested with an octopus in front of the Council of Ministers, demanding ratification of the ocean agreement (photos)
16:10, 04.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
 A young man died after a multi-vehicle accident on Trakia motorway
A young man died after a multi-vehicle accident on Trakia motorway
15:24, 04.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
More from: Economy
Building materials are getting more expensive: 40% price hike
Building materials are getting more expensive: 40% price hike
Third Boycott Against Retail Chains, This Time Including Banks
Third Boycott Against Retail Chains, This Time Including Banks
Bulgaria Welcomed the Highest Number of Visitors from Romania, Greece and Turkey in January, National Statistics Data Show
Bulgaria Welcomed the Highest Number of Visitors from Romania, Greece and Turkey in January, National Statistics Data Show
Sunflower Shortage - Bulgarian Oil Producers Suspend Operations. Will the Price of the Kitchen Essential Go Up?
Sunflower Shortage - Bulgarian Oil Producers Suspend Operations. Will the Price of the Kitchen Essential Go Up?
Eurostat: Inflation in the EU and the Eurozone Increased in January on annual basis, with Bulgaria at 3.8%
Eurostat: Inflation in the EU and the Eurozone Increased in January on annual basis, with Bulgaria at 3.8%
A third boycott of supermarkets over rising prices is being prepared
A third boycott of supermarkets over rising prices is being prepared
Топ 24
Най-четени
Гледайте по БНТ 3 световното първенство по биатлон до 21 г.
Гледайте по БНТ 3 световното първенство по биатлон до 21 г.
Трамвай помете кола на столичния бул. "Цар Борис III"
Трамвай помете кола на столичния бул. "Цар Борис III"
Напусна ни доайенът на българската естрада и посланик на италианската песен Димитър Йосифов
Напусна ни доайенът на българската естрада и посланик на...
Сделка за мир: Тръмп и Зеленски ще подпишат договора за природните ресурси на Украйна
Сделка за мир: Тръмп и Зеленски ще подпишат договора за природните...
Отново е затруднено движението в прохода "Петрохан"
Отново е затруднено движението в прохода "Петрохан"
"Никой от нас не иска безкрайна война": Зеленски е готов да работи "под силното ръководство" на Тръмп
"Никой от нас не иска безкрайна война": Зеленски е готов...
Скандал в парламента, предизвикан от декларация на "Възраждане"
Скандал в парламента, предизвикан от декларация на...
Росен Желязков: Справедливият и траен мир може да се постигне чрез сигурност за Украйна и за ЕС
Росен Желязков: Справедливият и траен мир може да се постигне чрез...
30% от българите вярват безрезервно на прокремълските наративи
30% от българите вярват безрезервно на прокремълските наративи
Борисов: Изобщо не е стабилно правителството
Борисов: Изобщо не е стабилно правителството
Певицата Кейти Пери ще лети в Космоса с ракета на "Блу Ориджин"
Певицата Кейти Пери ще лети в Космоса с ракета на "Блу Ориджин"