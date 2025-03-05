What are the results after the third boycott against high prices in major retail chains?

Five days after the third boycott of major retail chains, the organisers of the initiative will present the results.

A new date for a fourth boycott against high food prices is also expected to be announced.

Last Thursday, the third boycott of major retail chains had the opposite effect. It turns out that turnover increased by 2.1 million BGN.

On the day of the boycott, supermarkets saw 27.4 million BGN in sales, compared to 25.3 million BGN the day before, according to data from the National Revenue Agency (NRA).

Thus, for the first time since the boycott was organised, the shops gained rather than lost.

A week earlier, the shops reported a decrease of 1.1 million BGN in sales, and on the day of the first protest action, sales were down by 7.9 million BGN.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News