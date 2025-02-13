НОВИНИ
No-Shopping Day: Will the boycott against major retailers have an effect?

ден без покупки ефект бойкота хранителните магазини
Снимка: BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
20:53, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Consumers are boycotting supermarkets in the country. The boycott has been organised due to the high prices of essential food items. At the same time, an anti-boycott is organized on social networks with a call for mass shopping. Whether there has been a drop in sales at the chains will be known tomorrow.

The high prices of basic foods are a concern for everyone, but today consumers were divided into two groups—those who refused to go to the retail chains and others who continued to shop as usual. In the capital, there wasn't a significant change, but the call for a boycott was noticeable, with fewer people shopping.

- I've decided not to shop. We need to take part in this."

BNT: Will one day of boycott help?"

- If we do it more often, yes.

- "It has to be longer. One day won't do much. At least ten days."

- "We're not shopping today. We stocked up yesterday."

- "I'm neutral. I've already bought what I need, so I don't need to shop."

- "I don't give in to provocations. The chains are convenient for me. I can't do without them."

In Ruse, shopping at the supermarkets went on as usual. In some places, there were around 20% discounts on basic food items, but the supermarkets explained that this wasn't due to the boycott. The discounts had been announced earlier in brochures for the period from February 10 to 23.

- "You can't avoid shopping. You have to buy things."

- Tomorrow is the Vine and Wine Day, we have to stock up. Otherwise we are agree that prices are high and need adjustments.

Many people in Ruse preferred the local market precisely because of the national boycott.

- "We don't plan to visit a big supermarket today."

- "I can only tell them that I don't like their policy of continuously squeezing producers."

In Vidin, the boycott didn't stop people from shopping at the large retail chains.

- "I don't expect any significant result. Retailers are the big players. They'll find a way."

- I don't approve of people being here today. I cannot understand them. The prices are so high and they continue to shop even today.

The Minister of Social Affairs, Borislav Gutsanov, commented on the high prices in stores and clarified that if the proposal for a price cap on markups is accepted, it will only apply to essential goods:

"Prices in supermarkets are outrageously high. It's not normal for the prices of basic food items in Austria to be lower than in Bulgaria, given that Austria has a much higher standard of living."

The comment of the supermarket chains on today's boycott is that it is more of a signal from the people against high food prices, but it is misdirected at the supermarkets. There should be a specific government policy on this.

Donika Rizova, from the Association for Modern Trade, commented: "We notice a trend, as an association, that whenever the country approaches important decisions, such as the adoption of the euro, a campaign begins against the transparent and responsible businesses in the country."

Whether there will be a decline in sales for the retail chains after today's boycott will become clear tomorrow, when official information from the National Revenue Agency and the Association for Modern Trade is expected.

photos by BTA

