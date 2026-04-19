What Is the Distribution of Seats in Bulgaria's Next Parliament According to First Exit Poll Results?

What is the distribution of seats according to the first exit poll results?

FIRST EXIT POLL RESULTS – which parties enter the 52nd Parliament?

According to data from Alpha Research, “Progressive Bulgaria” secures 105 seats in the next Parliament, GERB–UDF – 46, We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria – 40, Movement for Rights and Freedoms – 24, “Vazrazhdane” – 14, and “BSP – United Left” – 11.

According to data from “Myara” polling agency as at 20:00, “Progressive Bulgaria” secures 109 seats in the next Parliament, GERB–UDF – 41, We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria – 38, Movement for Rightrs and Freedoms – 26, “Vazrazhdane” – 15, and “BSP – United Left” – 11.