Who Offered to Lift the “Magnitsky” Sanctions — and to Whom?

A heated political row has erupted between GERB leader Boyko Borisov and the reformist coalition We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria (WCC–DB) over claims concerning the lifting of sanctions under the US Global “Magnitsky” Act.

The British Embassy in Sofia yestrday, November 5, issued a statement, effectively rejecting Borisov’s remarks about alleged discussions to remove the sanctions.

Ivaylo Mirchev from We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria (WCC–DB) sharply criticised GERB leader Boyko Borisov, saying his attempt to legitimise and “whitewash” Delyan Peeyski’s role in government had failed completely. “Yesterday, Boyko Borisov’s attempt to officially legitimise his partner Peeyski in the government — to wash him clean, to bleach his image — ended in total disaster,” Mirchev said. “First, Hristo Ivanov told the truth about their past relationship, and the second heavy blow came from the British Embassy. It’s never good when someone lies.” Mirchev added that, in his view, “Peeyski and Borisov’s strategy is simple — Peevski protects Borisov from the prosecution and investigations, while Borisov provides Peevski with political legitimacy.”

GERB leader Boyko Borisov defended his previous comments, saying he had personally spoken to “certain people” regarding the lifting of the sanctions against Peevski. “Unlike others, I never lie. If I don’t want to say something, I simply won’t,” he stated. “I said clearly that I have personally spoken with certain people on this topic of the removal of the ‘Magnitsky’ sanctions. I know far better than WCC–DB how sanctions are lifted.” WCC–DB were on your television stations talking about how Peevski had reformed and how we were working together. Now they are doing everything they can to shove Peevski towards me while they try to wash themselves clean of their past — and frankly I do not care. Because so long as I have a stable majority thanks to him, and thanks to the government and the state, I will continue to do it.”

Meanwhile, Peevski, leader of MRF–New Beginning, claimed that when the so-called “assemblage government” was still functioning, leaders from We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria — Kiril Petkov, Asen Vassilev, and Hristo Ivanov — had come to his office offering cooperation against Borissov and suggesting they could use their contacts to have the sanctions lifted.

Delyan Peevski, chair of MRF - New Beginning: “When we were all in the 'assemblage', everyone was racing to offer to help with those sanctions. There was a conversation in my office — Petkov, Assen Vasilev, Hristo Ivanov — where they proposed: ‘We really want to work with you, we can’t stand Borisov, we want an alliance with you against Borisov. We’ll do this and that.’ I said, ‘Excuse me?’ They said: ‘We can arrange, through our contacts, to have these sanctions lifted, but we must retire Borisov, because we want to take over his electorate.’ I threw them all out and went to Borisov to tell him: ‘You’ve got fine friends who always defend you.’ Liars!”

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of 'Vazrazhdane': ‘The British Embassy ended the lies – full stop’. “The British Embassy said it very clearly — full stop!” declared Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of Vazrazhdane. “They ended the lies, the speculations, the boasting about meeting the son of Donald Trump or talking to David Cameron. A huge lie has been exposed. Full stop!”

