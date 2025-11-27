'MRF-New Beginning' Leader Peevski: 'No One Will Take Power through the Streets'

"No one will take power through the streets," MRF - New Beginning leader Delyan Peevski told journalists on the sidelines of Parliament on November 27. “There will be no People’s Court,” Peevski went on to say.

The MP explained that all social measures benefiting the public would be defended, and 'MRF– New Beginning' would stand firm in their support.

Commenting on yesterday’s protests against the 2026 budget draft, Peevski questioned the actions of demonstrators:

"Police being beaten and taken to hospital - is that democracy?" he added.

Peevski described it as abnormal for MPs “to be chased from office to office, harassed and told ‘go downstairs’.

“Are we bringing back the People’s Court - is that what they want?” he asked. “Do they want me to block Parliament every day and call them downstairs?” the 'MRF - New Beginning' Leader added, arguing that he has no fewer supporters.