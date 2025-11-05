БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
British Embassy Responds to Boyko Borissov over ‘Magnitsky’ Sanctions

британското посолство отговори бойко борисов санкциите магнитски
Снимка: BTA/archive

The British Embassy has responded to remarks made by GERB-UDF Leader, Boyko Borissov, on November 5, regarding his reported discussions with former UK Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron.

In an official statement, the Embassy clarified:

“Information on the procedure for requesting the lifting of sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom is publicly available on gov.uk. These guidelines do not provide for negotiations between governments.”

The statement further added that no such request has been submitted on behalf of any Bulgarian citizen included in the UK’s Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions regime.

“The sanctions remain in force,” the Embassy said.

