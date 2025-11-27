MECH Leader Radostin Vasilev: “It Is Clear to Everyone that Ivelin Mihaylov Is a Fraudster.”

“I am not afraid to attend protests; people receive us well, unlike Mr Mihaylov. The fact that I exposed most of the fraud committed by Ivelin Mihaylov’s group has clearly affected him. There are brazen individuals in the squares, Peeyvski’s provocateurs, who push phones in my face — and when I ask two or three times for them to move it away, the least that could happen to Dimitar Baberkov is that his phone gets broken.” the leader of MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour), Radostin Vasilev, told BNT' 'The Day Begins' programme on November 27.

“The end of Velichie is already evident,” he said, adding that the response of the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Prosecutor’s Office had come too late. He explained that he had simply made the documents against Mihaylov public and asked whether Parliament intended to act, as the case concerned “the siphoning of state subsidies”. He added that he had “no trust whatsoever in the institutions of this country”.

“Ivelin Mihaylov should be arrested so that people stop being deceived. That is the truth,” Vasilev said.

He claimed that the parliamentary group of Velichie was illegitimate and constituted an organised criminal group.

“Not only should the diabetic accountant with the severed finger be arrested. The core of this group consists of 15 people. Mihaylov simply wanted to cover up a financial pyramid scheme and an imminent bankruptcy by entering Parliament.”

“It is clear to everyone that he is a fraud,” Vasilev said, adding that it was impossible to unite with such people.

He argued that Parliament is a representative sample of “the bought vote of Peevski and Borisov”, and said: “Let them find the 160 votes they need for the Supreme Judicial Council.”

“We were at the protest, we were at the budget committee — you saw Peevski’s arrogance,” he continued. He praised Asen Vasilev, saying that this was the correct way to confront such behaviour. In his view, the opposition is not united because it is “torn apart by fundamental differences”.

Referring to the budget, he said it was "thieving and brazen".

Regarding the state lottery, he insisted it was profitable rather than loss-making, calling claims to the contrary “utter nonsense”. The problem, he said, was that “someone took a liking to it and wants to steal it”. According to Vasilev, “the dirty jobs in the gambling sector are always carried out by Yordan Tsonev (of MRF)”.