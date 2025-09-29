БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Няма да има режим на водата във Велико Търново
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Уволнени са служители от „Автомобилна...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Поискан е подкуп на шофьори на камиони, превозващи...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Владимир Николов: Това, което се случва с мъжкия отбор,...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Сняг до края на седмицата - вижте къде
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
Вот "за" Европа: Проевропейската партия на...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Why Are Young People Falling into Debt?

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
EN
Запази
младите затъват дългове

The age of people with overdue debts in Bulgaria is steadily decreasing. In the “Personal Finance” segment, Svetozar Kostadinov offers valuable advice on how to manage your monthly budget more effectively.

People between the ages of 25 and 30 are more prone to impulsive spending, which can easily lead to taking out loans. However, their socio-economic situation is not always favourable for taking on debt. Access to credit is often relatively easy, while incomes may be unstable—temporary jobs, seasonal work, or low-skilled employment. At the same time, they have expenses for education and may rely on parental support. Not least, there is often a desire not to fall behind their peers.

Data show, however, that youth unemployment is significantly higher than the general rate. In Bulgaria, experts frequently highlight how record-low the overall unemployment rate is—5.3%—yet many young people, both here and across Europe, are neither working nor studying. The European Union is actively working to tackle youth indebtedness, primarily by reducing youth unemployment through funding from the European Social Fund Plus, which helps create opportunities for work, education, and internships.

According to Eurostat data for 2024, published this summer, the proportion of young people living in severe material and social deprivation is highest in Bulgaria, Romania, and Greece. In ten countries (Croatia, Slovenia, Poland, Estonia, Luxembourg, the Czech Republic, Latvia, Cyprus, Ireland, and Portugal), this figure is below 3%.

For the same period, the overall percentage of young people aged 15 to 29 at risk of poverty or social exclusion was 24.1%—3.1 percentage points higher than that for the total population (21.0%).

There are a few essential steps to budgeting, regardless of age. Increase your income—earning more will allow you to pay off existing debts or avoid taking out loans altogether. Monitor your expenses and create a budget; various apps can assist with this. Control your spending, no matter your income level. Postpone purchases that are not essential. Save for larger expenses rather than letting money slip away on smaller, discretionary purchases. Financial literacy is vital—read widely about managing your funds and assets. If you have more than two loans, consider consolidating them.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Кметът на Плевен: Това, което гражданите са принудени да търпят, е вследствие на дългото време нищо правене
1
Кметът на Плевен: Това, което гражданите са принудени да търпят, е...
Поискан е подкуп на шофьори на камиони, превозващи техника за концерта на Роби Уилямс
2
Поискан е подкуп на шофьори на камиони, превозващи техника за...
От Горна Малина до Филипините: Пътят на Александър и Симеон Николови към успеха на световния шампионат
3
От Горна Малина до Филипините: Пътят на Александър и Симеон...
Проевропейската партия на Мая Санду води на изборите в Молдова
4
Проевропейската партия на Мая Санду води на изборите в Молдова
Уволнени са служители от „Автомобилна администрация“, поискали подкуп от шофьори от екипа на Роби Уилямс
5
Уволнени са служители от „Автомобилна администрация“,...
Британският поп идол Роби Уилямс пее на стадион „Васил Левски“ в София
6
Британският поп идол Роби Уилямс пее на стадион „Васил...

Най-четени

България се изправя срещу Италия във финала на световното първенство по волейбол
1
България се изправя срещу Италия във финала на световното...
Откриха втори спътник на Земята
2
Откриха втори спътник на Земята
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи без телефон, само да съм с тях
3
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи...
БНТ 1 излъчва пряко финала на световното първенство по волейбол между България и Италия
4
БНТ 1 излъчва пряко финала на световното първенство по волейбол...
На 87 години си отиде Клаудия Кардинале
5
На 87 години си отиде Клаудия Кардинале
България се изправя срещу Чехия в първия полуфинал на световното първенство по волейбол
6
България се изправя срещу Чехия в първия полуфинал на световното...

More from: Economy

Price of Consumer Basket Remains at BGN 97
Price of Consumer Basket Remains at BGN 97
79th International Technical Fair Opens in Plovdiv 79th International Technical Fair Opens in Plovdiv
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
IMF Mission Recommends Bulgaria Shift from Flat to Progressive Tax System IMF Mission Recommends Bulgaria Shift from Flat to Progressive Tax System
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
Bulgaria and the Euro Area: 100 Days To Go Bulgaria and the Euro Area: 100 Days To Go
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
IMF Mission in Bulgaria Ends IMF Mission in Bulgaria Ends
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Price of Consumer Basket in Bulgaria Increased by 1 BGN over a Week Price of Consumer Basket in Bulgaria Increased by 1 BGN over a Week
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.

Водещи новини

Служителите на ДАИ изнудвали екипа на Роби Уилямс с Гугъл преводач
Служителите на ДАИ изнудвали екипа на Роби Уилямс с Гугъл преводач
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
У нас
БНТ излъчва на живо посрещането на българския национален отбор по волейбол БНТ излъчва на живо посрещането на българския национален отбор по волейбол
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
У нас
Израел и Хамас са "много близо" до постигане на споразумение, заявиха от Белия дом Израел и Хамас са "много близо" до постигане на споразумение, заявиха от Белия дом
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
По света
На един от самолетите F-16 е констатиран теч на гориво На един от самолетите F-16 е констатиран теч на гориво
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
У нас
„Топлофикация“ публикува графика за спирането на...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
Изненадващият тест по математика за 6 клас цели да провери къде са...
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
У нас
До следващото лято Плевен да няма режим на водата – цел на...
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
У нас
Специално: ЕС е увеличил износа на забранени на негова територия...
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
Екология
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ