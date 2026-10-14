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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Winds with Gusts of Up To 72 km/h and Rough Waves Brought the Search for Surviving Sailors from "HS Dignity" Ship to a Halt

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Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
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The vessel sank approximately 17 nautical miles east of Krapets, Bulgaria after being struck by a drone. Adverse weather conditions, including rough waves, forced teams to suspend the active search and rescue operation at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, October 13. The search efforts officially resumed at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, October 14, as teams continued to scan the Black Sea for survivors.

с. Крапец, взимане на проби от водата
Снимка: БТА

The Bulgarian Navy has resumed the search for survivors from the vessel HS Dignity, which was struck by a drone off the coast near Krapets. What did the military find?

The search operation continued until 3pm on October 14, when it was suspended due to a sharp deterioration in weather conditions, including strong northerly to north-easterly winds gusting at up to 72 km/h, reduced visibility and rough seas reaching force 5.

Once again, the teams involved in the operation were unable to find any surviving sailors or wreckage from the sunken vessel HS Dignity.

A navigational warning was issued to the crews of all ships sailing in the area, advising them to exercise increased caution and maintain heightened vigilance.

The vessel 'Able', which was struck 70 nautical miles east of Byala, left Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone shortly after 1am, at a point 33 nautical miles east of Ahtopol, the Ministry of Transport said. All 18 crew members were rescued.

BNT’s news programme team contacted Yevgeny Zoltikov, the owner of 'Chelsea 3', which was struck near Byala, but he declined to speak to our team.

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