The Ship "Able" Left the Bulgarian Exclusive Economic Zone

The 'Able' ship, sailing under the flag of Palau, left Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone at around 1.10am last night, approximately 33 nautical miles east of Ahtopol.

Military Personnel Inspected Ship "Able," Which Had Been Carrying Grain; No Drone Debris Found

The vessel, which was carrying 5,985 tonnes of barley from Romania to Türkiye, is 110 metres long and 17 metres wide. It was hit by a drone on the night of 6 October 2026, approximately 70 nautical miles east of the town of Byala.

The ship’s 18 crew members were successfully rescued by two vessels passing nearby. The sailors were taken aboard the motor vessel Diskuria, which transported them to the port of Varna.

Drone Attack: Ship Sunk, Sailors Rescued, Authorities Mobilised After Black Sea Incident (OVERVIEW)