A 24-Year-Old Man from Kameno Forced People to Take Out Loans, Then Threatened and Beat Them

A 24-year-old man with a criminal record from the town of Kameno [Southeastern part of Bulgaria] has been arrested on suspicion of extortion, making threats and assault. According to investigators, he forced people to take out personal loans in their own names and hand the money over to him, promising to make the repayments himself.

Some of the victims took out more than one loan. When they approached the man to demand that he honour his promise, they were threatened and subjected to physical violence.

During a specialised police operation, numerous witnesses were questioned and searches and seizures were carried out. The 24-year-old has been charged, and the Burgas District Court has ordered that he be remanded in custody.

The investigation is ongoing, with police continuing to receive reports from people who have fallen victim to the scheme.