"With a clear mind I stabbed people, I was ready to kill them", said the girl who stabbed passers-by in Sofia

The Sofia City Court has ordered that Nadezhda Kondeva be sent to the psychiatric clinic at the prison in Lovech.

There, precise assessments of her mental health will be conducted, as there is evidence suggesting she suffers from paranoid schizophrenia.

Within 30 days, it should become clear whether the young woman will be held criminally responsible for the knife attacks on Vitosha Boulevard.

"With a clear mind I stabbed people, I was ready to kill them. I deliberately carried out the attack. If I am released, it will happen again. I want a life sentence in prison," Nadezhda Kondeva told the courtroom.

The young woman stabbed several people with a knife on the capital's Vitosha Boulevard on February 4.

According to initial examinations, Kondeva is in a severe psychotic state, disoriented, and has a tendency toward aggression. She has also stopped taking her medication.

