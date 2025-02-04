Young Woman Who Stabbed Three Men in Sofia Also Attacked Her Brother with a Knife

Following the incident in Sofia this morning, in which two men were admitted for hospital treatment, pre-trial proceedings have been opened for attempted murder. This was stated by Sofia Deputy City Prosecutor Ivo Iliev.

According to him, there is information that the detained woman attacked other people.

Two of the men who were stabbed with a knife have already been discharged from medical facilities after their wounds were treated. The third man, a 21-year-old, is in critical condition at the Military Medical Academy (VMA). He has a stab wound to the spleen and is about to undergo a major surgery due to the life-threatening nature of his condition.

Ivo Iliev, the Deputy Prosecutor of Sofia, explained that there are documents proving that the young woman suffers from mental illness. Over the next three days, the authenticity of these documents will be verified. Following this, a request will likely be made for her to be placed for a psychiatric evaluation. If the evaluation shows that she did not understand her actions, the case against her will be dismissed. A request for compulsory treatment will then be filed.

The woman had previously been hospitalised in a psychiatric facility. Afterwards, her mother took care of her, but the woman refused to take her medication, and her condition worsened. She is currently detained. A medical team provided assistance to her. She is at the 4th Police Station and was detained after the police used a taser.

Photo by BTA

The incident occurred after the woman pulled out a knife on her brother in the morning. He locked her out of the apartment. She then went to Vitosha Boulevard and randomly attacked people, reported Lyubomir Nikolov, the director of the Sofia Directorate of Interior Affairs.

