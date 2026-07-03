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Woman Injured in Parachute Jump Near Ihtiman

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Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
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жена пострада скок парашут летището ихтиман

A woman of Latvian origin has been injured during a parachute jump near the airport close to the village of Chernyovo in the Ihtiman area, the Sofia Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior said on July 3.

The signal was received by police on Thursday at around 14:30 in the Ihtiman Police Department.

Police and emergency medical teams were dispatched to the scene. It was established that during a planned parachute jump from an aircraft, the Latvian citizen sustained an injury to her left leg upon landing.

She was transported to a hospital for medical treatment with an ankle fracture. A pre-trial investigation has been launched under Article 134 of the Criminal Code.

Source: BTA

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