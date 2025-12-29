БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Yellow Alert for Dangerous Winds Across Most of Bulgaria: Authorities Issue Safety Advice

Снимка: BTA

Code yellow warning for dangerously strong winds is in effect across almost the entire country. People are advised to avoid staying outdoors due to the risk of falling objects, the General Directorate “Fire Safety and Civil Protection” said in a statement on its official Facebook page regarding the current weather conditions.

The warning follows a near-tragic incident on the 'Predela' Pass, where a tree fell onto a moving car carrying a family from the Czech Republic.

"Follow the weather forecast and act according to the advice of the competent authorities," the fire fighting service urged.

They also offered the following safety recommendations:

  • Seek shelter in a public building, underground passage, or other secure location.
  • If at home, close all doors and windows tightly.
  • If travelling, park your vehicle in an open area away from power lines and trees, and wait until the danger has passed.
  • If in the mountains, move to lower ground and remain there until conditions improve.

