Yellow Alert for Dangerous Winds Across Most of Bulgaria: Authorities Issue Safety Advice

Code yellow warning for dangerously strong winds is in effect across almost the entire country. People are advised to avoid staying outdoors due to the risk of falling objects, the General Directorate “Fire Safety and Civil Protection” said in a statement on its official Facebook page regarding the current weather conditions.

The warning follows a near-tragic incident on the 'Predela' Pass, where a tree fell onto a moving car carrying a family from the Czech Republic.

"Follow the weather forecast and act according to the advice of the competent authorities," the fire fighting service urged.

They also offered the following safety recommendations: