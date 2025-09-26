БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
1
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Водната криза в Брезник ще продължи поне до лятото...
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Zhelyazkov to Guterres: Bulgaria Welcomes UN-80 Initiative as a Step Towards a Stronger Organisation

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
EN
Запази
желязков гутериш българия приветства инициативата оон стъпка силна организация
Снимка: Council of Ministers

Bulgaria welcomes the UN-80 initiative as a step towards a stronger United Nations and supports the priorities linked to reforms aimed at ensuring the Organisation’s goals of peace and security, sustainable development, and the protection of human rights. This was stated by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov during his meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres on September 26.

The two held talks within the framework of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. “We expressed our concerns about the ongoing global tensions that are distancing individual states from achieving precisely these goals, but also our optimism that there are many opportunities – including through science and technology – to meet them,” Zhelyazkov added.

For his part, Secretary-General Guterres thanked Bulgaria for its support of the reforms and congratulated the country on the 70th anniversary of its membership in the United Nations. The role of Bulgaria in the European context, as a Black Sea state, and the challenges stemming from this were also among the topics discussed between Zhelyazkov and Guterres.

photos by Council of Ministers

During the meeting, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov introduced Bulgaria’s new Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Gergana Karaddhova, who will this year take up her post as head of the Bulgarian mission in New York.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Инцидент с пътник спря електрозахранването на метростанция "Сердика 2"
1
Инцидент с пътник спря електрозахранването на метростанция...
България се изправя срещу Чехия в събота в 9:30 ч. в първия полуфинал на световното по волейбол
2
България се изправя срещу Чехия в събота в 9:30 ч. в първия...
Скандален клип с насилие над момиче: Държавната агенция за закрила на детето се самосезира
3
Скандален клип с насилие над момиче: Държавната агенция за закрила...
Насилие между ученички: "Агресията не се лекува с агресия – ще бъдем безкомпромисни", заяви директорката
4
Насилие между ученички: "Агресията не се лекува с агресия...
Европрокуратурата образува дисциплинарно производство срещу Теодора Георгиева
5
Европрокуратурата образува дисциплинарно производство срещу Теодора...
Сърцата България полетя към Топ 4 на световното първенство след паметен обрат
6
Сърцата България полетя към Топ 4 на световното първенство след...

Най-четени

Росен Желязков пред БНТ: Хотелът с водопада се финансира с кредити, средствата са декларирани публично
1
Росен Желязков пред БНТ: Хотелът с водопада се финансира с кредити,...
Откриха втори спътник на Земята
2
Откриха втори спътник на Земята
Собствен зъб в окото връща зрението на пациенти
3
Собствен зъб в окото връща зрението на пациенти
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи без телефон, само да съм с тях
4
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи...
Разследват смъртта на семейство край Сливница, оставили са предсмъртно писмо
5
Разследват смъртта на семейство край Сливница, оставили са...
Мъж скочи от Аспаруховия мост във Варна
6
Мъж скочи от Аспаруховия мост във Варна

More from: Bulgaria

President Radev Responds to Borissov: “I’m not to blame he’s not PM, nor that he became dependent on Peevski”
President Radev Responds to Borissov: “I’m not to blame he’s not PM, nor that he became dependent on Peevski”
Border Police Officers Detain Seven Illegal Migrants near Malko Tarnovo Border Police Officers Detain Seven Illegal Migrants near Malko Tarnovo
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Woman Dies After Being Hit by Train Near Novi Iskar Woman Dies After Being Hit by Train Near Novi Iskar
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
Bulgaria Backs UN Initiatives for Safe and Reliable Artificial Intelligence Bulgaria Backs UN Initiatives for Safe and Reliable Artificial Intelligence
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
Bulgarian Woman Sentenced to Three Years in Prison in Russia Bulgarian Woman Sentenced to Three Years in Prison in Russia
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
President Meets Representatives of International Media Organisations President Meets Representatives of International Media Organisations
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.

Водещи новини

Водната криза в Брезник ще продължи поне до лятото догодина, ако обследваните водоизточници не са надеждни
Водната криза в Брезник ще продължи поне до лятото догодина, ако...
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
У нас
Кризисният щаб в Плевен заседава в търсене на решение за тежката водна криза Кризисният щаб в Плевен заседава в търсене на решение за тежката водна криза
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
У нас
Липсата на кворум провали за трети пореден ден заседанието на парламента (ОБЗОР) Липсата на кворум провали за трети пореден ден заседанието на парламента (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 06:20 мин.
У нас
Президентът Радев: Появя ли се някъде - министрите на Борисов се разбягват като пилци Президентът Радев: Появя ли се някъде - министрите на Борисов се разбягват като пилци
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
У нас
Желязков пред Гутериш: България приветства инициативата ООН-80 като...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
По света
Проф. Христо Пимпирев: „България върви към полупустинен...
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
У нас
Нов музей на Фрида Кало отваря врати в Мексико (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
По света
САЩ налагат санкции срещу сръбската петролна компания
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ