Zhelyazkov to Guterres: Bulgaria Welcomes UN-80 Initiative as a Step Towards a Stronger Organisation

Bulgaria welcomes the UN-80 initiative as a step towards a stronger United Nations and supports the priorities linked to reforms aimed at ensuring the Organisation’s goals of peace and security, sustainable development, and the protection of human rights. This was stated by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov during his meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres on September 26.

The two held talks within the framework of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. “We expressed our concerns about the ongoing global tensions that are distancing individual states from achieving precisely these goals, but also our optimism that there are many opportunities – including through science and technology – to meet them,” Zhelyazkov added.

For his part, Secretary-General Guterres thanked Bulgaria for its support of the reforms and congratulated the country on the 70th anniversary of its membership in the United Nations. The role of Bulgaria in the European context, as a Black Sea state, and the challenges stemming from this were also among the topics discussed between Zhelyazkov and Guterres.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov introduced Bulgaria’s new Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Gergana Karaddhova, who will this year take up her post as head of the Bulgarian mission in New York.