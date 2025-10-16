€1.5 Billion Will Be Invested in the Modernisation of the Sofia–Gyueshevo Railway Route

We are investing over €1.5 billion in the modernisation of the Sofia–Gyueshevo railway route. This is a strategic project, part of the European “Western Balkans–Eastern Mediterranean” corridor, and it will provide a fast connection with Skopje and Tirana. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadzhov during a ministerial conference hosted by his ministry on October 16.

The acceleration of transport connectivity in Southeastern Europe was the focus of the event, held within the framework of the Sofia Chairmanship of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP).

“Regional connectivity is at the heart of our chairmanship. It is a key driver of economic development, security, and the region’s integration into European networks,” Minister Karadzhov said at the opening of the forum. “In parallel, we are working on the modernisation of the Sofia–Kalotina railway line with European funding, while together with Ankara we are advancing a project for a new railway link Yambol–Elhovo–Lesovo–Edirne. This is our vision for true regional connectivity,” Karadzhov added.

“The final section of the ‘Europe’ motorway is now a reality. Our next step is the ‘Black Sea’ motorway – a project of major importance for freight and passenger traffic between the north and the south,” the transport minister stated. “We are planning a new motorway starting from Ruse, crossing under the Balkan Mountains and reaching our southern border,” Karadzhov underlined.

The development of the ports of Varna and Burgas remains among the top priorities.

“By the end of 2025, we will launch a public–private partnership procedure for the Varna East and Varna West terminals. They will become key logistical gateways between Europe and Asia, as part of the Trans-Caspian (Middle) Corridor,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

The conference was attended by the ministers of transport from Ankara, Athens, and Pristina, state secretaries from Bucharest, Belgrade, Skopje, and Podgorica, as well as the Secretary-General of the International Transport Forum, Young Tae Kim, and representatives of the diplomatic missions in Sofia participating in the South-East European Cooperation Process.