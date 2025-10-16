БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
11
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Белият дом: Тръмп и Путин ще се срещнат в Будапеща
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Бившият зам.-кмет на София Никола Барбутов излиза под...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Благомир Коцев остава в ареста
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
Отмениха бедственото положение в Елените
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
БСП: Няма свещени крави сред министрите ни, чакаме...
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
Разбиха канал за контрабанда на китайски стоки, ощетил...
Чете се за: 05:10 мин.
Президентът Радев: Ставаме свидетели на това как Борисов...
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Дебат в ЕП за върховенството на закона в България заради...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Втори ден без кворум в парламента
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Президентът: Оставам солидарен със служителите - ще...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Генерал-майор Николай Русев: Пристигат още два F-16
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

€1.5 Billion Will Be Invested in the Modernisation of the Sofia–Gyueshevo Railway Route

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
EN
Запази

A new motorway is planned from Ruse, passing under the Balkan Mountains and reaching Bulgaria’s southern border.

млрд евро бъдат инвестирани модернизацията маршрута софия ndash гюешево

We are investing over €1.5 billion in the modernisation of the Sofia–Gyueshevo railway route. This is a strategic project, part of the European “Western Balkans–Eastern Mediterranean” corridor, and it will provide a fast connection with Skopje and Tirana. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadzhov during a ministerial conference hosted by his ministry on October 16.

The acceleration of transport connectivity in Southeastern Europe was the focus of the event, held within the framework of the Sofia Chairmanship of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP).

“Regional connectivity is at the heart of our chairmanship. It is a key driver of economic development, security, and the region’s integration into European networks,” Minister Karadzhov said at the opening of the forum.

“In parallel, we are working on the modernisation of the Sofia–Kalotina railway line with European funding, while together with Ankara we are advancing a project for a new railway link Yambol–Elhovo–Lesovo–Edirne. This is our vision for true regional connectivity,” Karadzhov added.

“The final section of the ‘Europe’ motorway is now a reality. Our next step is the ‘Black Sea’ motorway – a project of major importance for freight and passenger traffic between the north and the south,” the transport minister stated.

“We are planning a new motorway starting from Ruse, crossing under the Balkan Mountains and reaching our southern border,” Karadzhov underlined.

The development of the ports of Varna and Burgas remains among the top priorities.

“By the end of 2025, we will launch a public–private partnership procedure for the Varna East and Varna West terminals. They will become key logistical gateways between Europe and Asia, as part of the Trans-Caspian (Middle) Corridor,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

The conference was attended by the ministers of transport from Ankara, Athens, and Pristina, state secretaries from Bucharest, Belgrade, Skopje, and Podgorica, as well as the Secretary-General of the International Transport Forum, Young Tae Kim, and representatives of the diplomatic missions in Sofia participating in the South-East European Cooperation Process.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Генерал-майор Николай Русев: Пристигат още два F-16
1
Генерал-майор Николай Русев: Пристигат още два F-16
Заваля по Южното Черноморие, в следващите часове предупреждават за опасни количества дъжд
2
Заваля по Южното Черноморие, в следващите часове предупреждават за...
Адвокатът на близките на загиналия багерист в Елените: Там не е трябвало да се строи, виновните са доказани
3
Адвокатът на близките на загиналия багерист в Елените: Там не е...
BG-Alert в Бургаско: Дежурни екипи са в готовност да реагират на място
4
BG-Alert в Бургаско: Дежурни екипи са в готовност да реагират на място
Пеевски: Готови сме да споделим отговорността, Радев днес да подаде оставка
5
Пеевски: Готови сме да споделим отговорността, Радев днес да подаде...
Пътник е в болница след катастрофа между два трамвая (СНИМКИ)
6
Пътник е в болница след катастрофа между два трамвая (СНИМКИ)

Най-четени

Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Обвиняемият Никола Бургазлиев поиска разследването да започне отначало
1
Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Обвиняемият Никола Бургазлиев...
Тежка загуба за България в дебюта на новия селекционер Александър Димитров
2
Тежка загуба за България в дебюта на новия селекционер Александър...
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен момент за управлението
3
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен...
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
4
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
5
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
Александър Александров: Националният отбор е отражение на клубния футбол, прекалено много чужденци играят
6
Александър Александров: Националният отбор е отражение на клубния...

More from: Politics

BSP: Power Is Not an End in Itself, the Country Needs Stable and Predictable Governance
BSP: Power Is Not an End in Itself, the Country Needs Stable and Predictable Governance
Reactions in Parliament after President's Decision to Use His Private Car for Travel Reactions in Parliament after President's Decision to Use His Private Car for Travel
Чете се за: 05:42 мин.
President Radev: I Stand in Solidarity with the Staff - I Will Use My Personal Car When Travelling with Members of the Presidential Institution President Radev: I Stand in Solidarity with the Staff - I Will Use My Personal Car When Travelling with Members of the Presidential Institution
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
'MRF-New Beginning' Leader Peevski Says His Party Is Prepared to Share Power, Urges President Radev to Resign 'MRF-New Beginning' Leader Peevski Says His Party Is Prepared to Share Power, Urges President Radev to Resign
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
President Radev: We Are Witnessing Borissov Capitulating to Peevski President Radev: We Are Witnessing Borissov Capitulating to Peevski
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
Second Day Without Quorum in Parliament Second Day Without Quorum in Parliament
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.

Водещи новини

Белият дом: Тръмп и Путин ще се срещнат в Будапеща
Белият дом: Тръмп и Путин ще се срещнат в Будапеща
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
По света
Благомир Коцев остава в ареста Благомир Коцев остава в ареста
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
У нас
БСП за стабилността на кабинета: Властта за нас не е самоцел БСП за стабилността на кабинета: Властта за нас не е самоцел
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
У нас
Отмениха бедственото положение в Елените Отмениха бедственото положение в Елените
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
У нас
Какво трябва да предприеме Европа за отбраната си до 2030 г.?
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
По света
Бившият зам.-кмет на София Никола Барбутов излиза под домашен арест
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
У нас
Над 220 000 души в България са на воден режим
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
Как се прави здравословна кучешка торта?
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ