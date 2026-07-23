'Klepalo' Border Crossing between Bulgaria and North Macedonia Will Open by 2029

The results of the completed environmental procedures for the construction of the Klepalo Border Crossing Point between Bulgaria and North Macedonia have been presented in Blagoevgrad. The next stage is the preparation of the investment project and the issuance of a building permit, after which construction of the crossing will begin. The project is expected to be completed by 2029.

Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Desislava Georgieva highlighted the importance of the project and the benefits it is expected to bring.