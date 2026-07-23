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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

'Klepalo' Border Crossing between Bulgaria and North Macedonia Will Open by 2029

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Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
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Десислава Георгиева, зам. министър на регионалното развитие и благоустройството
Снимка: BTA

The results of the completed environmental procedures for the construction of the Klepalo Border Crossing Point between Bulgaria and North Macedonia have been presented in Blagoevgrad. The next stage is the preparation of the investment project and the issuance of a building permit, after which construction of the crossing will begin. The project is expected to be completed by 2029.

Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Desislava Georgieva highlighted the importance of the project and the benefits it is expected to bring.

Desislava Georgieva, Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Public Works: "We are allocating €11 million to this strategic investment, but the Klepalo Border Crossing Point is also important for the people of the region. It will bring communities on both sides of the border even closer together, create opportunities for businesses to generate added value and support the development of tourism. Our task is to begin the actual construction of the Klepalo Border Crossing Point and the connecting infrastructure as quickly as possible."

Emil Iliev, Mayor of Strumyani Municipality: "For more than 40 years, people in the Sandanski, Strumyani and Kresna areas have been waiting for this border crossing to open. I now hope that, despite the complexity of the procedures, we will continue and, above all, complete this extremely important project."


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