'MRF– New Beginning' After the the Meeting of the Water Board: We Will Act with Maximum Efficiency to Resolve Water Scarcity Issues

The Deputy Chairpersons of the parliamentary group of “DPS – New Beginning”, Yordan Tsonev, Hamid Hamid, Halil Letifov, and Bayram Bayram, along with the Member of Parliament and member of the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Forestry, Atidje Veli, participated in the first meeting of the National Water Board on September 24.

The representatives of the "MRF - New Beginnings" PG parliamentary group informed the Board members that a systematic approach is being taken to address the issue of water scarcity. To date, several parliamentary group meetings and consultations with mayors have been held, resulting in the collection of up-to-date information on regional water-related problems.

The leadership of the parliamentary group expressed its readiness to cooperate closely with the Water Board to expedite solutions to the water scarcity problem and to ensure citizens’ right to access water. This aligns with a series of measures initiated by the DPS leader and head of the parliamentary group, Delyan Peevski, including legislative decisions and amendments that led to the establishment of the new body.

The leadership recommended that the Board prepare a short-term action plan and conduct a detailed analysis of the most urgent issues to be addressed. Municipalities should be prepared, demonstrating to the public that no action will be postponed and that the response will be as swift and effective as possible to resolve citizens’ water access issues.

During the meeting, reports were presented by the ministries and other participants in the format. These provided analyses and information regarding the current state of the water scarcity crisis in the country, as well as specific measures to overcome it.