Deputy PM Zafirov on the Water Crisis: BGN 3.7 billion Needed to Solve the Problem with the Outdated Water Supply Network

Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov on September 24 announced that resolving the problem of Bulgaria’s ageing water supply and sewerage (WSS) network will require BGN 3.7 billion. He made the statement following the first meeting of the newly established National Water Board.

According to Zafirov, only 25% of the projects submitted by municipalities concern the renovation and repair of WSS infrastructure.

“Entire regions are deprived of European funding. I will propose that the budget prioritises projects for water and sewerage infrastructure,” he said. “The direction of the actions being taken is correct, but the pace is unsatisfactory. The rate of depreciation far outstrips the speed at which the network is being renewed,” the Deputy Prime Minister added.

He summed up that opportunities have been discussed for the BBD to come on board with project financing. The ministries are working in close coordination to address the water blight. More than 500 projects will be funded from the state budget.

The Board will meet twice a month, with the chair reporting to the National Assembly once a month.

“We are fully aware of our responsibilities and the challenges involved,” Zafirov concluded.

The next meeting of the National Water Board is scheduled for 9 October.