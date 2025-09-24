БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Може ли ЕК да спре плащанията по ПВУ към България? -...
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Прокурорският син, задържан с 50 кг марихуана, остава в...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
EK: Създаването на антикорупционна комисия в България е...
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
4 лева за час: Двоен скок на цените за синя и зелена зона...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Deputy PM Zafirov on the Water Crisis: BGN 3.7 billion Needed to Solve the Problem with the Outdated Water Supply Network

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
EN
Запази
зафиров водната криза млрд необходими разрешаване проблема остарялата вик мрежа
Снимка: БТА

Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov on September 24 announced that resolving the problem of Bulgaria’s ageing water supply and sewerage (WSS) network will require BGN 3.7 billion. He made the statement following the first meeting of the newly established National Water Board.

According to Zafirov, only 25% of the projects submitted by municipalities concern the renovation and repair of WSS infrastructure.

“Entire regions are deprived of European funding. I will propose that the budget prioritises projects for water and sewerage infrastructure,” he said.

“The direction of the actions being taken is correct, but the pace is unsatisfactory. The rate of depreciation far outstrips the speed at which the network is being renewed,” the Deputy Prime Minister added.

He summed up that opportunities have been discussed for the BBD to come on board with project financing. The ministries are working in close coordination to address the water blight. More than 500 projects will be funded from the state budget.

He also noted that options were discussed for the Bulgarian Development Bank (BDB) to contribute financing to such projects. Ministries are working in close coordination to address the water crisis, with over 500 projects set to be funded from the state budget.

The Board will meet twice a month, with the chair reporting to the National Assembly once a month.

“We are fully aware of our responsibilities and the challenges involved,” Zafirov concluded.

The next meeting of the National Water Board is scheduled for 9 October.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

На 87 години си отиде Клаудия Кардинале
1
На 87 години си отиде Клаудия Кардинале
Кметът на Варна Благомир Коцев остава в ареста
2
Кметът на Варна Благомир Коцев остава в ареста
Стрелба в "Бояна": Мъж е прострелян от моторист
3
Стрелба в "Бояна": Мъж е прострелян от моторист
Отива ли си лятото - от 31° температурите падат до 7°
4
Отива ли си лятото - от 31° температурите падат до 7°
Българинът, който беше мобилизиран принудително от властите в Украйна, е в безопасност
5
Българинът, който беше мобилизиран принудително от властите в...
Сериалът на БНТ "Те, вълните" грабна голямата награда на варненския фестивал "Златна роза"
6
Сериалът на БНТ "Те, вълните" грабна голямата награда на...

Най-четени

Росен Желязков пред БНТ: Хотелът с водопада се финансира с кредити, средствата са декларирани публично
1
Росен Желязков пред БНТ: Хотелът с водопада се финансира с кредити,...
Собствен зъб в окото връща зрението на пациенти
2
Собствен зъб в окото връща зрението на пациенти
Откриха втори спътник на Земята
3
Откриха втори спътник на Земята
Разследват смъртта на семейство край Сливница, оставили са предсмъртно писмо
4
Разследват смъртта на семейство край Сливница, оставили са...
Мъж скочи от Аспаруховия мост във Варна
5
Мъж скочи от Аспаруховия мост във Варна
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи без телефон, само да съм с тях
6
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи...

More from: Politics

Vice President: Since Peevski Began Speaking About the State with a Capital “S”, the Contradictions Within the Government Seem to Have Grown
Vice President: Since Peevski Began Speaking About the State with a Capital “S”, the Contradictions Within the Government Seem to Have Grown
Bulgaria Will Join European Decisions on Termination of Contracts for Use or Transit of Russian Gass, PM Says Bulgaria Will Join European Decisions on Termination of Contracts for Use or Transit of Russian Gass, PM Says
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
GERB Leader Boyko Borisov Offers Support for Return of Mobilised Bulgarian Citizen from Ukraine GERB Leader Boyko Borisov Offers Support for Return of Mobilised Bulgarian Citizen from Ukraine
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Right-Wing Opposition in Bulgaria Opens Talks on Putting Forward a Joint Candidate for the Country’s Next Presidential Election Right-Wing Opposition in Bulgaria Opens Talks on Putting Forward a Joint Candidate for the Country’s Next Presidential Election
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
'MRF-New Beginnig' Leader Peevski Urges Swift Government Response to Water Shortages 'MRF-New Beginnig' Leader Peevski Urges Swift Government Response to Water Shortages
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
PM: The Government Is Not the Wire Through Which the Current of Political Tension Should Pass PM: The Government Is Not the Wire Through Which the Current of Political Tension Should Pass
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.

Водещи новини

Желязков за руския газ: България ще се присъедини към решенията на ЕС
Желязков за руския газ: България ще се присъедини към решенията на ЕС
Чете се за: 05:47 мин.
По света
Може ли ЕК да спре плащанията по ПВУ към България? - вижте писмото на "Обнови Европа" до Брюксел Може ли ЕК да спре плащанията по ПВУ към България? - вижте писмото на "Обнови Европа" до Брюксел
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
По света
Въоръжено нападение в имиграционен център в Далас (СНИМКИ) Въоръжено нападение в имиграционен център в Далас (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
По света
Прокурорският син, задържан с 50 кг марихуана, остава в ареста Прокурорският син, задържан с 50 кг марихуана, остава в ареста
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
У нас
Зафиров за водната криза: 3,7 млрд. лв. са необходими за...
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
У нас
Бойко Борисов: Отбранителната ни индустрия трябва да получи...
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
У нас
4 лева за час: Двоен скок на цените за синя и зелена зона предлагат...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
У нас
Тръмп: Русия е "хартиен тигър", Украйна може да победи
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ