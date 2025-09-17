БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
National Water Board to Be Established, Deputy Prime Minister to Be Chairman

It will meet twice a month, report monthly to the National Assembly

In implementation of item 1 of the National Assembly’s Resolution on taking urgent measures to overcome the water crisis in the Republic of Bulgaria, dated 3 September 2025, the Council of Ministers adopted a decision to establish a National Water Board (the Board).

According to the objectives set out in the National Assembly’s resolution, the Board is tasked with coordinating actions to address the water crisis in 2025 and overseeing the efforts of all relevant institutions to prevent potential future crises.

Under the government decision, the Board will be chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister, and its members will include the Ministers of Environment and Water, Regional Development and Public Works, Finance, Energy, Agriculture and Food, Health, and Economy and Industry. Additionally, the Board will include a representative appointed by the Management Board of the National Association of Municipalities in the Republic of Bulgaria, the Chairman of the Management Board and Executive Director of the Bulgarian Development Bank, and a member of the Management Board of “Bulgarian Water Holdings” EAD.

The decision stipulates that the Board’s full membership, including alternate members, will be appointed by order of the Prime Minister.

The Board will convene twice a month and report on its activities to the National Assembly on a monthly basis.

