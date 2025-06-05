The leader of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) and head of the “MRF – New Beginning” parliamentary group, Delyan Peevski, has submitted a formal complaint to the Prosecutor’s Office against "Vazrazhdane" leader, Kostadin Kostadinov, over threats, the party’s press office announced on June 5.

According to the statement, “calls for violence and taking the law into one's own hands, the escalation of public tension, the aggressive hate speech used by Kostadinov as chairman of a political party are contrary to European democratic standards. The competent authorities must establish whether they constitute an offence under the Penal Code." “The systematic abuse of publicity in Parliament and the media by Mr. Kostadinov may stem from loss of electoral support or external dependencies, but in a European state, governed by the rule of la, such conduct cannot go without consequences,” the party’s message to the media states.

Despite renewed efforts, the Bulgarian Parliament once again refused to lift the parliamentary immunity of four MPs from the “Vazrazhdane” party. The request had been submitted by the acting Prosecutor General in connection with the MPs' alleged involvement in the attack on the European Commission Representation office in Sofia.

Earlier today, the “MRF – New Beginning” parliamentary group reiterated its support for fulfilling the prosecution’s request. However, their proposal failed to gather enough backing in the legislature.

"Vazrazhdane" leader Kostadinov commented on the rejected proposal of MRF - New Beginning that Parliament debate on the request by Acting Prosecutor General for lifting the immunity of four MPs of Vazrazhdane: “If I were in Peevski’s position, I’d be seriously concerned about my safety. I see he’s taking measures already, because perhaps what awaits him will make his experience in Dubai feel like a light massage at a spa resort.”

Yesterday, June 4, the leader of "MRF – New Beginning," Delyan Peevski, announced that he would refer to the Prosecutor's Office and the State Agency for National Security (DANS) regarding "threats to public order, statehood, and European security made by the leader of 'Vazrazhdane,' Kostadin Kostadinov, from the corridors of Parliament, in front of all media outlets."

"The state and its institutions should act uncompromisingly," Peevski stated in his official position.

Earlier on June 4, Kostadinov, the leader of "Vazrazhdane", commented that the day marked a "black" one for Bulgaria due to the positive reports on eurozone accession, adding:

"We will blow up the eurozone from the inside".

"Vazrazhdane will ask the Prime Ministers and Presidents of EU member states to block Bulgaria's entry in the eurozone, party leader Kostadin Kostadinov told journalists at the National Assembly on June 5. They have been consistent in their opposition against the country's eurozone membership: tried to push through a referendum on the matter and held multiple protests, including one outside Parliament on June 4 and vowed to continue opposing the euro.