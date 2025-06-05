БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Димитър Радев пред БНТ: БНБ няма да загуби валутните си...
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Деньо Денев е и.ф. председател на ДАНС
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
Съдът отказа да освободи предсрочно Йоан Матев за...
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
Валдис Домбровскис: Еврозоната е най-добрата инвестиция,...
Чете се за: 07:50 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

'MRF - New Beginning' Leader, Peevski, Files Complaint with Prosecutor’s Office Against 'Vazrazhdane' Leader Kostadinov Over Threats

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
EN
Запази
делян пеевски внесеният меч вот недоверие правителството безполезен загуба време
Снимка: Десислава Кулелиева, БНТ

The leader of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) and head of the “MRF – New Beginning” parliamentary group, Delyan Peevski, has submitted a formal complaint to the Prosecutor’s Office against "Vazrazhdane" leader, Kostadin Kostadinov, over threats, the party’s press office announced on June 5.

    According to the statement, “calls for violence and taking the law into one's own hands, the escalation of public tension, the aggressive hate speech used by Kostadinov as chairman of a political party are contrary to European democratic standards. The competent authorities must establish whether they constitute an offence under the Penal Code."

    “The systematic abuse of publicity in Parliament and the media by Mr. Kostadinov may stem from loss of electoral support or external dependencies, but in a European state, governed by the rule of la, such conduct cannot go without consequences,” the party’s message to the media states.

    ***

    Despite renewed efforts, the Bulgarian Parliament once again refused to lift the parliamentary immunity of four MPs from the “Vazrazhdane” party. The request had been submitted by the acting Prosecutor General in connection with the MPs' alleged involvement in the attack on the European Commission Representation office in Sofia.

    Earlier today, the “MRF – New Beginning” parliamentary group reiterated its support for fulfilling the prosecution’s request. However, their proposal failed to gather enough backing in the legislature.

    "Vazrazhdane" leader Kostadinov commented on the rejected proposal of MRF - New Beginning that Parliament debate on the request by Acting Prosecutor General for lifting the immunity of four MPs of Vazrazhdane: “If I were in Peevski’s position, I’d be seriously concerned about my safety. I see he’s taking measures already, because perhaps what awaits him will make his experience in Dubai feel like a light massage at a spa resort.”

    Yesterday, June 4, the leader of "MRF – New Beginning," Delyan Peevski, announced that he would refer to the Prosecutor's Office and the State Agency for National Security (DANS) regarding "threats to public order, statehood, and European security made by the leader of 'Vazrazhdane,' Kostadin Kostadinov, from the corridors of Parliament, in front of all media outlets."

    "The state and its institutions should act uncompromisingly," Peevski stated in his official position.

    Earlier on June 4, Kostadinov, the leader of "Vazrazhdane", commented that the day marked a "black" one for Bulgaria due to the positive reports on eurozone accession, adding:

    "We will blow up the eurozone from the inside".

    "Vazrazhdane will ask the Prime Ministers and Presidents of EU member states to block Bulgaria's entry in the eurozone, party leader Kostadin Kostadinov told journalists at the National Assembly on June 5. They have been consistent in their opposition against the country's eurozone membership: tried to push through a referendum on the matter and held multiple protests, including one outside Parliament on June 4 and vowed to continue opposing the euro.

    Последвайте ни

    ТОП 24

    Не ги искаме: Тръмп наложи забрана на гражданите на 12 държави да влизат в САЩ
    1
    Не ги искаме: Тръмп наложи забрана на гражданите на 12 държави да...
    Отмъщението на Путин - иска възмездие за украинската атака с дронове
    2
    Отмъщението на Путин - иска възмездие за украинската атака с дронове
    Валдис Домбровскис: Еврозоната е най-добрата инвестиция, която България прави за своето бъдеще
    3
    Валдис Домбровскис: Еврозоната е най-добрата инвестиция, която...
    "Като платиш наема, оставаш с 200 - 300 лева": Симфоничният оркестър на БНР излиза в протест
    4
    "Като платиш наема, оставаш с 200 - 300 лева":...
    Митничари откриха над 135 хиляди къса цигари, скрити в санитарен фаянс
    5
    Митничари откриха над 135 хиляди къса цигари, скрити в санитарен фаянс
    НАП пусна справки за заплатите в евро
    6
    НАП пусна справки за заплатите в евро

    Най-четени

    Едно дете остана без подарък за 1 юни: "Трудно е, но не само на мен, има много родители като мен"
    1
    Едно дете остана без подарък за 1 юни: "Трудно е, но не само...
    Без коментар: По съвет на адвокати Гайтанджиева отказа да говори за разследването на Грозев
    2
    Без коментар: По съвет на адвокати Гайтанджиева отказа да говори за...
    Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на еврото в България
    3
    Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на еврото в България
    Христо Грозев пред БНТ: Българска журналистка е участвала в дезинформационни кампании на ГРУ
    4
    Христо Грозев пред БНТ: Българска журналистка е участвала в...
    Протест в защита на българския лев се проведе в центъра на София
    5
    Протест в защита на българския лев се проведе в центъра на София
    Азербайджан е новият световен шампион по минифутбол
    6
    Азербайджан е новият световен шампион по минифутбол

    More from: Politics

    Kiselova, Dombrovskis, and Zaharieva: Positive Convergence Reports Unveil New Economic Prospects
    Kiselova, Dombrovskis, and Zaharieva: Positive Convergence Reports Unveil New Economic Prospects
    Valdis Dombrovskis: Eurozone is the Best Investment Bulgaria Is making for Its Future Valdis Dombrovskis: Eurozone is the Best Investment Bulgaria Is making for Its Future
    Чете се за: 09:55 мин.
    "We Continue the Change" Collect Signatures for No-Confidence Vote, DB Considers the Moment Inappropriate "We Continue the Change" Collect Signatures for No-Confidence Vote, DB Considers the Moment Inappropriate
    Чете се за: 06:15 мин.
    Reactions and Comments in Bulgaria's Parliament Following the News of the Positive Convergence Euro Reports (OVERVIEW) Reactions and Comments in Bulgaria's Parliament Following the News of the Positive Convergence Euro Reports (OVERVIEW)
    Чете се за: 09:57 мин.
    PM Zhelyazkov: Today, the European Commission and the European Central Bank Unequivocally Stated that Bulgaria Meets the Criteria for Joining the Euro Area PM Zhelyazkov: Today, the European Commission and the European Central Bank Unequivocally Stated that Bulgaria Meets the Criteria for Joining the Euro Area
    Чете се за: 06:50 мин.
    Government Establishes Coordination and Oversight Mechanism for Euro Adoption in Bulgaria Government Establishes Coordination and Oversight Mechanism for Euro Adoption in Bulgaria
    Чете се за: 03:40 мин.

    Водещи новини

    Димитър Радев пред БНТ: БНБ няма да загуби валутните си резерви при влизането в еврозоната
    Димитър Радев пред БНТ: БНБ няма да загуби валутните си резерви при...
    Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
    У нас
    Киселова, Домбровскис и Захариева: Положителните доклади разкриват нови икономически перспективи Киселова, Домбровскис и Захариева: Положителните доклади разкриват нови икономически перспективи
    Чете се за: 05:35 мин.
    У нас
    Осъдените български шпиони в Англия се разследват и у нас, съобщи комисията за контрол на службите Осъдените български шпиони в Англия се разследват и у нас, съобщи комисията за контрол на службите
    Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
    У нас
    В Мароко задържаха мъж, заподозрян в редица "криптоотвличания" В Мароко задържаха мъж, заподозрян в редица "криптоотвличания"
    Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
    У нас
    Етикети в лева и евро - какво обърква потребителите?
    Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
    У нас
    Валдис Домбровскис пред БНТ: Негативният ефект от преминаването към...
    Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
    У нас
    Операция "Астия": Европол и българските служби разбиха...
    Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
    У нас
    Почина операторът от БНТ Никола Тодоров
    Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
    У нас
    Product image
    Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
    Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
    ДА НЕ