БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Лора Христова завоюва бронзов медал в индивидуалния старт...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
Президентът наложи вето върху промените в Изборния...
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
Президентът Йотова избра Андрей Гюров за служебен премиер
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
Жечо Станков: България договори удължаване на дерогацията...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
Манол Генов разказа, че представители на НПО-то от...
Чете се за: 07:32 мин.
Георги Първанов: Виждам троен модел - Борисов, Пеевски и...
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

'Petrohan' Case involving the Deaths of Six People: Psychological and Criminal Dimensions of the Tragedy

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 06:17 мин.
EN
Запази
случаят петрохан продължава издирването собственика ивайло калушев

The “Petrohan” case (involving the mysterious deaths of six people) has sparked widespread public reaction and fuelled numerous conspiracy theories. Speaking on Bulgarian National Television’s morning programme 'Denat zapochva' 9the Day begins) on February 11, psychiatrist Dr Veselin Gerev and former deputy Sofia city prosecutor Roman Vasilev discussed the psychological and institutional dimensions of the case.

Authorities Investigating the “Petrohan” Tragedy Say the Three People Found Shot in Camper Were Likely Victims of Two Consecutive Murders Followed by Suicide

“Our society is shaking from internal tension, aggression, hostility and, most importantly, paranoia. This has been the case for quite some time,” Dr Gerev said. According to him, such paranoid sentiments are intensified by persistent doubts over whether institutions have done their job properly and whether they are providing accurate information.

“People understand that an investigation is under way and that it is not possible to disclose all the information at this stage,” he added.

The former deputy city prosecutor of Sofia, Vasilev, said he agreed with the psychiatrist’s assessment, arguing that many of the questions raised stem from the premature and uncontrolled release of information by state institutions, without coordination at an appropriate level.

“Not everything should be made public — it is, after all, an investigation,” he said. “The way information was presented triggered public concern. Society wants the truth. Showing all sorts of footage is not the right approach. Information must be delivered in a balanced and precise manner, without speculative interpretations, so that the public understands that procedural and investigative actions are under way.”

He questioned whether it was appropriate to broadcast surveillance footage and recordings that could easily be taken out of context, stressing that in any serious criminal investigation the central issue is the motive.

Dr Gerev also addressed the intense public interest in the released footage, describing social media as an outlet for collective anxiety. “This serious crime has generated enormous tension, insecurity and fear in society,” he said.

Turning to youth camps organised by Ivaylo Kalushev, Dr Gerev said it was essential to clarify why parents had entrusted their children for extended periods — months or even more than a year — to a man who appeared charismatic and persuasive.

“It must be established whether these children attended school. Where were the social services?” he asked, noting that adolescence is a particularly vulnerable stage marked by crises of authority, identity and sexuality. “Abuse of these vulnerabilities by a presumed unscrupulous psychopath could lead to lasting harm.”

Vasilev reiterated that the premature release of unverified information had contributed to public reactions.

“Society seeks the truth. That truth can only be reached through the law, which guarantees our freedom. Information must be provided in a balanced and accurate manner, without unnecessary interpretation. In any investigation into a serious crime, the key issue is motive.”

He was adamant that the activities of the organisation linked to the case should be thoroughly examined, as they appear closely connected to the alleged criminal offences.

Among the issues requiring clarification, he said, were reports that the former Petrohan lodge contained sophisticated equipment, including thermal imaging devices, cameras, motion sensors and electric fencing systems. There were also claims of a drone worth more than 80,000 leva with advanced technical capabilities, and it was necessary to establish where it was and how it had been used.

Vasilev concluded that many questions remain unanswered and must now be addressed. He noted that while numerous non-governmental organisations operate in the country, not all fall within the effective oversight of the State Agency for National Security (SANS).

“This case must be resolved in full. State institutions owe that to society,” he said.





Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
1
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
Манол Генов разказа, че представители на НПО-то от "Петрохан" са влизали въоръжени в екоминистерството
2
Манол Генов разказа, че представители на НПО-то от...
Политически престрелки и отзвук в парламента по случая "Петрохан"
3
Политически престрелки и отзвук в парламента по случая...
Случаят "Петрохан": Психологически и криминални аспекти на трагедията
4
Случаят "Петрохан": Психологически и криминални аспекти...
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
5
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
Деница Сачева: Вътрешният министър не се укрива, а е извън страната по служебни ангажименти, важно е да не се правят спекулации
6
Деница Сачева: Вътрешният министър не се укрива, а е извън страната...

Най-четени

Сигналът за 8-годишния, изпратен да живее с "рейнджърите" в "Петрохан"
1
Сигналът за 8-годишния, изпратен да живее с "рейнджърите"...
Записи от камерите в района на хижа „Петрохан“ разкриват последните часове преди трагедията
2
Записи от камерите в района на хижа „Петрохан“...
Румен Петков за „Петрохан“: Двата основни въпроса без отговор – кой и защо?
3
Румен Петков за „Петрохан“: Двата основни въпроса без...
Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло Калушев и другите двама край Враца
4
Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло Калушев и...
Тройното убийство край Петрохан: По следите на Калушев - факти и неизвестни (ОБЗОР)
5
Тройното убийство край Петрохан: По следите на Калушев - факти и...
Цветлин Йовчев: Трудно е да се каже дали зад убийствата в „Петрохан“ стои секта
6
Цветлин Йовчев: Трудно е да се каже дали зад убийствата в...

More from: Bulgaria

Bulgarian Singer Lili Ivanova Awarded Foreign Ministry’s “Golden Laurel Branch”((PHOTOS)
Bulgarian Singer Lili Ivanova Awarded Foreign Ministry’s “Golden Laurel Branch”((PHOTOS)
'Petrohan' Case Involving the Deaths of Six People: Outgoing Environment Minister Manol Genov Says during One Visit to the Ministry, the NGO Representatives Were Armed 'Petrohan' Case Involving the Deaths of Six People: Outgoing Environment Minister Manol Genov Says during One Visit to the Ministry, the NGO Representatives Were Armed
Чете се за: 11:25 мин.
Outgoing Deputy PM Karadzhov: Bulgaria Opens Rail Market to Private Passenger Operator for the First Time Outgoing Deputy PM Karadzhov: Bulgaria Opens Rail Market to Private Passenger Operator for the First Time
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
Outgoing Minister of Energy, Zhecho Stankov: Bulgaria Secures Extension of Derogation for Four Lukoil Companies Outgoing Minister of Energy, Zhecho Stankov: Bulgaria Secures Extension of Derogation for Four Lukoil Companies
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
Outgoing PM Rosen Zhelyazkov to Attend Informal European Council Meeting in Liège Outgoing PM Rosen Zhelyazkov to Attend Informal European Council Meeting in Liège
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
President Iotova Nominates BNB Deputy Governor Andrey Gyurov as Caretaker Prime Minister President Iotova Nominates BNB Deputy Governor Andrey Gyurov as Caretaker Prime Minister
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.

Водещи новини

Лора Христова завоюва бронзов медал в индивидуалния старт на 15 км на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
Лора Христова завоюва бронзов медал в индивидуалния старт на 15 км...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
Спорт
Кой е Андрей Гюров? Кой е Андрей Гюров?
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
У нас
Случаят "Петрохан" на фокус в парламента Случаят "Петрохан" на фокус в парламента
Чете се за: 05:27 мин.
У нас
Президентът наложи вето върху промените в Изборния кодекс, ограничаващи секциите в чужбина Президентът наложи вето върху промените в Изборния кодекс, ограничаващи секциите в чужбина
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
У нас
Проверяват разрешителните за оръжието, притежавано от Калушев и...
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
У нас
Откритото в кемпера под връх Околчица дете не е било на училище от...
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
У нас
Идва ли краят на войната? "Файненшъл таймс": Избори и...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
По света
Цените на храните: Млечните продукти и зеленчуците са поскъпнали...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ