'Trend' pollling agency: Anxiety Over the Financial Stability of the Country Marks the Start of the "Zhelyazkov" Cabinet

Controlling the price increase should be a priority, say nearly half of Bulgarians

тренд тревожност финансовата стабилност страната бележи старта кабинета желязков
Снимка: BTA
18:17, 05.02.2025
According to a public opinion survey conducted by Trend, the government of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov starts with a solid initial backing. Nearly half of Bulgarians consider controlling price increases a priority. The survey also reveals significant concerns about the country's financial stability and economic outlook.

There has been a slight increase in optimistic attitudes after the formation of a regular government. Optimism exceeds pessimism by 6%, with 48% of people optimistic about Bulgaria's future and 42% pessimistic.

The Parliament continues to have a high negative rating for its performance, although there has been a slight improvement in the last month - negative attitudes dropped by 8% compared to December - to 75%, while positive opinions have risen by 4%, reaching 15%, according to the pollsters.

Rosen Zhelyazkov’s government has a relatively strong initial support (32%), similar to the early months of the Kiril Petkov cabinet in 2022. As expected, a high percentage (29%) of people still cannot define their stance towards the new government. Over 90% of GERB supporters back Zhelyazkov's cabinet. Among BSP supporters, positive approval stands at just over 80%, and two-thirds of “There Is Such a People” (TISP) followers also support the new government.

The approval rating for the Presidency has also seen a slight increase, with positive opinions reaching 41%, up from 36% at the end of last year.

In the electoral landscape, there has been no major structural change since the elections. GERB remains the leader with 26.6% of vote. We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) (13.2%) and Vazrazhdane (13%) follow closely behind. MRF - New Beginning ranks fourth with 10.3%, followed by Democracy, Rights, and Freedoms - MRF (7.1%). There is a slight decline in support for both BSP and TISP compared to the October 2024 election results, likely due to their involvement in the government. Socialists are supported by 6.9% of the voters, while the party of Slavi Trifonov, TISP, has 5.9%. Morality, Unity, Honour (MECh) has seen a slight increase to 5.6%, and 'Velichie' party maintains levels near the parliamentary threshold (3.8%).

Social and economic issues are central to public concern at the beginning of 2025. When asked about the priorities for the new government, 44% of respondents pointed out to curbing price increases. The second priority, with 19%, is the approval of the budget, followed by anti-corruption measures at 16%. Judicial reform is a priority for 6%, and 4% consider Bulgaria’s accession to the Eurozone as a key priority.

Economic anxiety is confirmed by another indicator—83% of respondents are worried about the country’s financial stability, while only 11% are not concerned.

Pollsters have recorded a rise in the belief that the economic situation in the country will worsen over the next year, from 26% in December to 35% in January. At the same time, optimistic expectations for the economy have fallen to 20%.

The Trend survey was commissioned by 24 Chasa and focused on public attitudes towards key institutions, parties, and current topics. The survey was conducted from January 24 to 30, 2025, through face-to-face interviews with 1,003 people aged 18 and over.

