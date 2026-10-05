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'Undercover' Returns After 10 Years: Pre-Premiere Screening of Sixth Season Begins In Minutes

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Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
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часове голямото завръщане bdquoпод прикритиеldquo червения килим
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

The official pre-premiere screening of the sixth season of “Undercover” crim series begins at 8.30pm in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture (NDK). Due to huge interest in the first episode of the new season, a second pre-premiere screening has also been announced. It will take place tomorrow, October 6, again in Hall 1 of National Palace of Culture. The long-awaited premiere of the sixth season of “Undercover” will not be confined to the big screen. Ten years after the last episode, the most-watched crime series is returning to BNT 1 on 10 October at 10pm.

Alexander Sano, actor: “They can expect a much better picture. After all, we are 15 years on, and they can expect what I am expecting as a viewer... I have not read the plot myself, so that I can be surprised – they should expect surprises.”

Vladimir Penev, actor: “I have not read the plot either. I have left myself to enjoy it and for the anticipation to be as good as everyone else’s. Little children come up to me and, even though it was 15 years ago, they still recognise me and know that I am that slightly older granddad who goes around chasing the bad guys.”

Milena Milotinova, Director General of BNT: “BNT, the institutuon, is the biggest producer of films and series. We are very pleased that there are so many fans of the most eagerly awaited television series that tickets for Hall 1 of the Naional Palace of Culture sold out in less than two days. Tonight we have the pre-premire screening of ‘Undercover’, and tomorrow we have a second one because of the huge interest, so people can also come to Hall 1 of the Naional Palace of Culture tomorrow. Filming of the series began under the previous BNT management, and production was already under way, while post-production is now almost complete. Viewers will be able to see the first episode on 10 October at 10pm. Before that, we will warm things up with ‘All About My Son’, starring Dimitar Rachkov. We are turning Saturday evening into a night of Bulgarian television series on BNT.”

BNT Director General Milena Milotinova: BNT Will Continue to Be the Country’s Biggest Producer of TV Films and Series

Viktor Bozhinov, director of “Undercover”: “After such a long break, and with this particular title, I think it is normal for there to be such a strong reaction from viewers. Expectations are high. During these 10 years, during this break – although it was not really a break – we thought that things were over... In the end, we came to realise that the series deserved to continue and that more things should happen, and two new generations have come in.”

Magarditch Halvadzhiyan, executive producer of “Undercover”: “I’ll let you in on a secret: we are currently editing episode nine. We have completely finished the work on the series and things are developing very well. What I think we will see are older versions of the characters, but much more settled and much more aware of what they want than those characters 12 or 13 years ago when they started out. Time has changed, everything has changed, the rules of the game have changed, and our characters are no longer playing for small amounts of money – they are playing for a lot of money.”

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