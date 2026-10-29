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Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

“Pythagoras” Awards for Contributions to Science Presented for the 19th Time (PHOTOS)

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Professor Ivaylo Turnev is the recipient of the Grand Prize for Overall Contribution to Science

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Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

The annual national “Pythagoras” Awards for contributions to science were presented by the Ministry of Education and Science this evening, October 29. For the 18th consecutive year, the competition has recognised established and early-career scientists across various fields. A total of 57 scientists applied in eight categories in this year’s edition.

The annual “Pythagoras” Awards were presented at an official ceremony this evening. Professor Ivaylo Turnev received the Grand Prize for Overall Contribution to Science. The award was presented to him by Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

Professor Dr Ivaylo L. Turnev, MD, PhD, winner of the “Pythagoras” Grand Prize for Overall Contribution to Science: “The Pythagoras Grand Prize is the highest national honour for a Bulgarian scientist. It represents recognition of a meaningful and dignified professional journey that we have undertaken, so I am pleased with this award and that the things we have achieved are significant for the whole country.”

The government will increase funding for science in next year’s budget, the Prime Minister announced during the ceremony.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “However difficult it may be, we will increase funding for scientific infrastructure and research activities in the 2027 budget, from 35 million this year to 62 million next year. This is not enough, but it is an important step and a clear commitment by the state that we will continue to support all of you.”

BNT Director-General Milena Milotinova presented the award in the Science Communicator category to Professor Radostina Aleksandrova. The Director-General also noted that BNT is often the first to report on scientific discoveries.

Milena Milotinova, Director-General of BNT: “Part of BNT’s public service mission is to showcase science, scientific discoveries and the people behind them, as well as to shed light on the challenges facing science. We do this through a series of reports in our news bulletins and programmes. BNT is part of an international network of public service broadcasters, and when major scientific discoveries are made, we also supply other public broadcasters across Europe with reports on these discoveries.”

Professor Dr Georgi Valchev, Minister of Education and Science: “The Ministry of Education and Science is trying to bring these people into the public eye and place them at the centre of public attention, because we need public support most when it comes to funding and priorities. People working in science and education should be proud of people like these.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted the government’s efforts to encourage investment in high-tech sectors.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “Yesterday, we signed and approved, by a decision of the Council of Ministers, a memorandum of cooperation between the state and EnduroSat. By bringing education, science and business together, we are making Bulgaria an increasingly attractive place for investment.”

Over the years, the annual “Pythagoras” Awards have established themselves as some of the most prestigious honours for achievements in the field of scientific research.

Photos: Desislava Kulelieva, BNT

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