Yablanitsa Gorge near the Tran Village of Bankya Has Been Designated a Natural Landmark

The Yablanitsa Gorge, located within the territory of Tran Municipality,[Western part of Bulgaria, Pernik region] has been granted the status of a natural landmark by an order issued by Minister of Environment and Water Rositsa Karamfilova-Blagova. This was announced by the press office of the Ministry of Environment and Water.

The newly protected area covers 259.930 decares (approximately 26 hectares) and is located within the land boundaries of the town of Tran and the village of Bankya. The aim of its designation is to preserve the distinctive canyon-like rocky gorge of the Yablanitsa River, characterised by numerous waterfalls, rock ledges, erosion potholes, springs, caves, rock walls and towers. The area has significant landscape, geomorphological and aesthetic value, the ministry said.

The order introduces a number of restrictions to protect the area's natural features. Activities that could lead to the destruction or damage of rock formations and scree slopes, alter natural geomorphological landforms and rocky terrain, or change the river's natural water regime are prohibited within the protected area.

Construction is also prohibited, with the exception of the maintenance, repair and reconstruction of existing buildings and facilities. The installation of movable structures, changes to the designated purpose and permanent land use of properties, and the prospecting, exploration and extraction of mineral resources and inert materials are also prohibited.

Other restrictions include the introduction of non-native plant and animal species, camping and overnight stays in the open, lighting fires, and polluting the water and land with waste.

The Ministry of Environment and Water explained that the designation of Yablanitsa Gorge as a natural landmark was the result of cooperation between the ministry, the Sofia Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water, Tran Municipality, the Pernik Regional Administration and other state institutions.

The new status is expected to help protect the natural wealth of the Tran region and promote the area as a destination for environmentally sustainable tourism.

The order designating the protected area is due to be published in the State Gazette, the ministry also said.

On 21 October, the Ministry of Environment and Water announced that, under an order issued by Minister Rositsa Karamfilova-Blagova, Vrabecha Waterfall, located within the land boundaries of the village of Vrabecha in Tran Municipality, had also been designated a natural landmark. The protected area covers 76.643 decares (approximately 7.7 hectares). The aim is to preserve the waterfall's natural appearance, its distinctive rock formations and the surrounding areas, which are notable for their significant landscape and aesthetic value.