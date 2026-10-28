36 Broadcasters to Compete at 71st Eurovision Song Contest in Burgas

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has confirmed the list of public service broadcasters that will compete in the Eurovision Song Contest 2027, which will take place in Bulgaria next May.

36 broadcasters, representing nearly 600 million people, will send songs and artists to Burgas in Bulgaria for the 71st edition of the world’s largest live music event, one more than in 2026.

The Contest will take place between 11 and 15 May 2027 and be hosted by Bulgarian National Television (BNT) at Arena Burgas.

CBC/Radio-Canada will participate in the Contest for the first time, after they became a full EBU Member in July 2026, while MRT from North Macedonia returns to the competition after a four-year absence.

RTVE (Spain) and RTVSLO (Slovenia) have not yet decided whether they will take part in the Eurovision Song Contest 2027. In recognition of the complexity of the matter, the EBU has agreed to give both broadcasters until December to confirm.

The broadcasters that will participate in the 71st edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2027 are:

RTSH (Albania),

AMPTV (Armenia),

SBS (Australia),

ORF (Austria),

İctimai (Azerbaijan),

VRT (Belgium),

BNT (Bulgaria),

CBC/Radio-Canada (Canada),

HRT (Croatia),

CyBC (Cyprus),

DR (Denmark),

ERR (Estonia),

YLE (Finland),

FT (France),

GPB (Georgia),

ARD/SWR (Germany),

ERT (Greece),

KAN (Israel),

Rai (Italy),

LSM (Latvia),

LRT (Lithuania),

RTL (Luxembourg),

PBS (Malta),

TRM (Moldova),

RTCG (Montenegro),

MRT (North Macedonia),

NRK (Norway),

TVP (Poland),

RTP (Portugal),

TVR (Romania),

SMRTV (San Marino),

RTS (Serbia),

SVT (Sweden),

SRG SSR (Switzerland),

Suspilne (Ukraine),

BBC (United Kingdom).

31 of the entries will be split between two Semi-Finals. Juries and viewers will together decide the 10 songs that will qualify from the First Semi-Final on Tuesday 11 May and 10 songs from the Second Semi-Final on Thursday 13 May.

Those 20 songs will join pre-qualified entries from hosts BNT (Bulgaria), FT (France), ARD/SWR (Germany), Rai (Italy) and the BBC (United Kingdom) in the Grand Final on Saturday 15 May.

Viewers in all participating countries and the Rest of the World, together with juries appointed by the 36 broadcasters taking part, will then vote in the Grand Final to decide who wins the 71st Eurovision Song Contest.

The draw to determine in which Semi-Final each song will be performed will take place in Burgas in January next year.

Martin Green CBE, Director of the Eurovision Song Contest, said:

“The Eurovision Song Contest has always been about more than a competition, launching the careers of new artists and promoting hundreds of new songs every year. “In a world that can feel increasingly divided, it brings audiences together through music, across borders, languages and cultures, and that matters now more than ever. We are delighted to welcome CBC/Radio-Canada to the Contest for the first time, and to welcome back MRT in North Macedonia. They join 34 other public service broadcasters and their artists in Burgas, and audiences around the world, for a celebration of what it truly means to be United by Music.”

The Director General of host broadcaster BNT, Milena Milotinova said:

"Bulgaria is eagerly looking forward to welcoming the contestants and all the fans who will be coming specifically to watch the live performances. We are working for an incredible experience for viewers in front of the screens, the audience in the venue, and all guests in beautiful Burgas. “The Eurovision Song Contest is not just a TV show, but a global event that, through music, inspires people to discover new places and forge new friendships. We believe that not only in Burgas, but also in every other corner of Bulgaria that our guests visit, they will find warmth, beauty, and a reason to return to Bulgaria again. We look forward to seeing you!”

Mayor of Burgas, Dimitar Nikolov, added:

“Welcome to Burgas, where the sea meets music, and Europe finds yet another reason to unite. “I extend my regards to all the delegations participating in the Eurovision Song Contest 2027! You transform music into a language that has no borders and unites people. For me as Mayor, for my team, and for all the residents of Burgas, it is a pleasure to be part of this grand musical experience. Let’s take on this exciting adventure together. We look forward to welcoming you with the warm hospitality our city is known for.”

UNITED BY MUSIC

The Eurovision Song Contest continues to provide an instant global springboard to success and is an incomparable platform for new music.

With around half of the entries for the Contest decided by national finals in the participating countries each year, over 450 new songs and hundreds of new artists are introduced to audiences even before the Eurovision Song Contest takes place each May.

The competing entries receive huge numbers of streams outside the competition.

In 2026, the 35 songs from this year’s Contest generated nearly 600 million plays between January and August across all available audio and video streaming platforms. 16 of those songs were streamed more than 10 million times.

The winner of the 70th Eurovision Song Contest, DARA’s “Bangaranga” was streamed 80 million times between January and August 2026 and reached Number 1 in the charts of 11 countries, Top 5 in five countries and the Top 10 of five other countries.

TICKETS FOR BURGAS

Tickets for 9 live and preview shows will go on sale early in 2027. More details will be released shortly at eurovision.com/tickets. Fans wishing to buy tickets for the shows in Burgas need to sign up to Eurofan, the Contest’s official free fan membership programme.

Further details on stage design, hosts and events taking place in Burgas alongside the 71st Eurovision Song Contest will be released over the coming months.

BNT is hosting the Eurovision Song Contest in Bulgaria for the first time, following DARA’s win with “Bangaranga” in Vienna in 2026. They previously hosted the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Sofia in 2015.

NEW RULES FOR 2027

As announced in August, and following the EBU’s annual review and feedback from its Members, the Eurovision Song Contest’s governing body has approved a series of updates to the rules for the 71st Contest.

From 2027, all artists must be at least 18 years old on the day of their first rehearsal, up from 16, to strengthen safeguarding and protect younger artists from the pressures of competing. The audio rules have also been clarified, with backing tracks not permitted to replace or unduly assist the live vocal performance.

A new hosting provision applies if an armed conflict, a sensitive geopolitical situation or another circumstance materially affects the security, safety or stability of the winning broadcaster’s country or region. If the broadcaster cannot safely host, the EBU will appoint an alternative Host Broadcaster to take over all hosting responsibilities.

These changes are intended to give everyone involved and invested in the Eurovision Song Contest greater clarity and help ensure it remains a safe and welcoming event, while preserving its spirit and integrity.