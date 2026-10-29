НА ЖИВО: Финалите на световното първенство по борба - Биляна Дудова спечели бронзовото отличие

БНТ3 -
');
var bottomBarHeight = $('.bottom-bar-mobile').outerHeight()+18;
$('.live-iframe').css({
'position': 'fixed',
'z-index': '999999999',
'left': '0',
'bottom': bottomBarHeight + 'px',
'transform': 'translateY(50px)',
'transition': 'transform .3s ease-in-out',
'width': '100%'
});
setTimeout(function() {
$(".live-iframe").addClass("effect");
}, 500);
$btn.attr('aria-expanded', 'true');
$btn.attr('aria-label', 'Аудио плейърът е отворен. Натиснете, за да го затворите.');
isOpened = true;
} else {
$(".live-iframe").remove();
$btn.attr('aria-expanded', 'false');
$btn.attr('aria-label', 'Слушай БНТ радио на живо. Натиснете, за да отворите аудио плейъра.');
isOpened = false;
}
});
});