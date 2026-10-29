НА ЖИВО: Финалите на световното първенство по борба - Биляна Дудова спечели бронзовото отличие

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Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

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БНТ3 - '); var bottomBarHeight = $('.bottom-bar-mobile').outerHeight()+18; $('.live-iframe').css({ 'position': 'fixed', 'z-index': '999999999', 'left': '0', 'bottom': bottomBarHeight + 'px', 'transform': 'translateY(50px)', 'transition': 'transform .3s ease-in-out', 'width': '100%' }); setTimeout(function() { $(".live-iframe").addClass("effect"); }, 500); $btn.attr('aria-expanded', 'true'); $btn.attr('aria-label', 'Аудио плейърът е отворен. Натиснете, за да го затворите.'); isOpened = true; } else { $(".live-iframe").remove(); $btn.attr('aria-expanded', 'false'); $btn.attr('aria-label', 'Слушай БНТ радио на живо. Натиснете, за да отворите аудио плейъра.'); isOpened = false; } }); });